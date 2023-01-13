MANDATA — Kyleigh Masser scored 14 points for Line Mountain in a dominant Tri-Valley League win against Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy.
Four of Masser's five field goals came from beyond the 3-point line for the Eagles (6-4 overall, 2-2 TVL), who held the Wolfpack to single-digit points in all four quarters.
Line Mountain 49, Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy 19
Line Mountain (6-4) 49
Ava Stiely 1 0-0 2; Sierra Klinger 3 3-9 9; Brooke Barwick 4 0-0 8; Kyleigh Masser 5 0-0 14; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 1-2 3; Kyleen Michael 2 1-2 5; Kailey Buriak 1 0-2 2; Liz Spieles 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 5-15 49.
3-point goals: Masser 4.
Did not score: Sophia Coller, Madelyn Brown, Koera Leitzel.
Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy 19
Brandi Carmack 0 2-2 2; Katie Pose 1 0-0 2; Kita Chappell 0 1-2 1; Monika Peters 3 0-0 6; Aubrey Yartz 3 2-4 8. Totals 7 5-8 19.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maria Straub, Ava Colistri, Sara McElhinny.
Score by quarters
St. Joseph's;5;4;4;6 — 19
Line Mountain;13;13;11;12 — 49