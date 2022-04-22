MILLERSTOWN — The Eagles rallied with runs in each of its final three at-bats to take the TVL victory.
Brayden Boyer picked up the complete-game victory for Line Mountain (5-5 overall, 4-4 TVL), striking out five.
Sam Myers and Tyler Sherman had RBIs for the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3).
Line Mountain 5, Greenwood 2
Line Mountain;010;011;2 — 5-7-2
Greenwood;000;110;0 — 2-7-3
WP: B. Boyer; LP: Ethan Jezewski.
Line Mountain: R. Klinger, 1-for-3, RBI; E. Wendt, 0-for-4, 1 run; C. Hetrick, 0-for-4, 1 run; H. Michaels, 2-for-4, 1 run, RBI; B. Snyder, 2-for-2, double, RBI; T. Feese, 1-for-3, RBI.
Greenwood: Sam Myers, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Tyler Sherman, 1-for-4, home run, RBI; Kyle Corkle, 1-for-2, 1 run.