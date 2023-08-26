VALLEY VIEW — Kendall Bowman scored twice and dished out two assists for Line Mountain in its season opening win over the Bulldogs.
Kara Graff, Cora Moyer and Queenlyn Zartman also scored for the Eagles.
Madylinn Grindstaff and Addalyn Shingara chipped in assists for Line Mountain. Jenelle Frye (3) and Cierra Zeigler (1) combined four saves in net in the victory for the Eagles.
Line Mountain 5, Tri-Valley 1
Line Mountain Goals: Kendall Bowman 2, Kara Graff, Cora Moyer, Queenlyn Zartman.
Line Mountain Assists: Bowman 2, Madylinn Grindstaff, Addalyn Shingara.
Goalie Saves: Jenelle Frye 3, Ceirra Zeigler 1.