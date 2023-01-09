MONTGOMERY — Aiden Tressler scored a team-high 22 points in the Eagles' nonleague win.

Nick Snyder added 11 points for Line Mountain (5-7).

Parker Bennett scored 10 to lead the Red Raiders (4-6).

Line Mountain 52, Montgomery 38

Line Mountain (5-7) 52

Aiden Tressler 7 6-8 22; Nick Snyder 3 4-4 11; Bryce Smeltz 2 5-10 9; Chase Shutt 3 1-2 8; Kaiden Maurer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 17-26 52.

3-point goals: Tressler 2, Shutt, Snyder.

Did not score: Joe Spang, Evan Swinehart, Logan Libby.

Montgomery (4-6) 38

Rayne Parish 2 0-0 5; Parker Bennett 5 0-0 10; Saafir Stewart-Williams 2 0-0 6; Hayden Wilt 3 2-2 9; Noah Gearhart 2 0-1 4; Damaj Stewart 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 2-5 38.

3-point goals: Stewart-Williams 2, Parish, Wilt.

Did not score: Blake Fry, Peyton Cox, Braiden Winter.

Score by quarters

Line Mountain;20;17;9;6 — 52

Montgomery;11;6;9;10 — 38

