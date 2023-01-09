MONTGOMERY — Aiden Tressler scored a team-high 22 points in the Eagles' nonleague win.
Nick Snyder added 11 points for Line Mountain (5-7).
Parker Bennett scored 10 to lead the Red Raiders (4-6).
Line Mountain 52, Montgomery 38
Line Mountain (5-7) 52
Aiden Tressler 7 6-8 22; Nick Snyder 3 4-4 11; Bryce Smeltz 2 5-10 9; Chase Shutt 3 1-2 8; Kaiden Maurer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 17-26 52.
3-point goals: Tressler 2, Shutt, Snyder.
Did not score: Joe Spang, Evan Swinehart, Logan Libby.
Montgomery (4-6) 38
Rayne Parish 2 0-0 5; Parker Bennett 5 0-0 10; Saafir Stewart-Williams 2 0-0 6; Hayden Wilt 3 2-2 9; Noah Gearhart 2 0-1 4; Damaj Stewart 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 2-5 38.
3-point goals: Stewart-Williams 2, Parish, Wilt.
Did not score: Blake Fry, Peyton Cox, Braiden Winter.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;20;17;9;6 — 52
Montgomery;11;6;9;10 — 38