MANDATA — Emily Gonsar stayed hot from the outside in the Eagles nonleague victory.
Gonsar, who knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half of a win over Halifax on Tuesday, scored all 18 of her points in the first quarter, including four more 3-pointers.
Liz Spieles added 10 points, while Siena Klinger chipped in nine for the Eagles (17-2), who scored 50 points in the first half.
Chloe Sauer had five points to lead the Mustangs (0-20).
Line Mountain 57, Midd-West 20
Midd-West (0-20) 20
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 2; Sara Walter 0 3-4 3; Sage Phillips 2 0-0 4; Chloe Sauer 2 1-2 5; Emily Kline 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Duebner 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 4-6 20.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Samantha Zechman, Camryn Markley, Lana Kratzer.
Line Mountain (17-2) 57
Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4; Terri Reichard 3 0-0 6; Siena Klinger 4 1-2 9; Kiera Leitzel 0 2-4 2; Kyleigh Masser 2 0-1 6; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2; Emily Gonsar 6 2-2 18; Liz Spieles 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 5-9 57.
3-point goals: Gonsar 4, Masser 2, Spieles 2.
Did not score: Sophia Collier, Jaya London, Brooke Barwick, Kyleen Michael, Madelyn Brown.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;3;7;6;4 — 20
Line Mountain;32;18;4;3 — 57