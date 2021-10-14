MANDATA — Laney Yeager got things going for the Eagles as Line Mountain jumped out to a 4-0 lead heading into halftime with her two goals along with goals from Paige Zerbe (Candace Martz) and Johna Rebuck.
The remaining goals in the fourth quarter came from Danville's Molly Earnest to give the Ironmen their lone score, and Line Mountain's Teague Hoffman (Terri Reichard) and Kaitlyn Kline (Alana Martz).
First quarter
LM-Laney Yeager (Teague Hoffman), 14:04.
Second quarter
LM-Yeager, 11:01; LM-Paige Zerbe (Candace Martz), 7:41; LM-Johna Rebuck, 0:40.
Fourth quarter
D-Molly Earnest, 11:34; LM-Hoffman (Terri Reichard), 10:30; LM-Kaitlyn Kline (Alana Martz), 6:21.
Shots: LM 34-1. Corners: LM 12-0. Saves: Danville 28 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Line Mountain 0 (Taylor Deiter).