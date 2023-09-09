BOALSBURG — Kendall Bowman and Queenlyn Zartman each scored three goals for the Eagles as in route of St. Joseph's in TVL play.
Reagan Boyer and Jenna Foulds also had goals for Line Mountain (5-0 overall, 2-0 TVL).
Cora Moyer and Sierra Klinger had assists in the game for the Eagles.
St. Joseph's is now 0-3 overall, TVL.
Line Mountain 8, St. Joseph's 0
First Half
LM: Reagan Boyer (Cora Moyer); LM: Queenlyn Zartman; LM: Zartman; LM: Zartman; LM: Kendall Bowman (Sierra Klinger); LM: Bowman.
Second Half
LM: Bowman; LM: Jenna Foulds.
Shots: LM 30-2. Corners: LM 3-0. Saves: St. Joseph's 23; Line Mountain 2.