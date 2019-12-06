After a couple of years watching Upper Dauphin and Newport dominate the Tri-Valley League, Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said he believes his Eagles will be able to get in and mix it up with the Trojans and Buffaloes.
He also wants to see his team return to the PIAA Class 2A team tournament in February.
“If we can get and remain healthy, I believe we can get this team through the D4 Duals and on to team states,” he said.
That being said, he realizes the TVL is always a tough row to hoe.
“The TVL will be tough with having to battle Newport in December when we won’t be 100 percent healthy yet, and they are a very solid team,” Johnson said.
Johnson has four returning state qualifiers, but a potential problem is health, with two of those state qualifiers missing this opening weekend at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament in Williamsport.
He said that Newport returns a balanced team, but, “I think we can compete with almost anybody when we have all 14 guys in the lineup.”
The returning state qualifiers are senior 126-pounder Blake Wirt, sophomore 132-pounder Mason Leshock, junior 152-pounder Ian Coller and 220-pound junior Jacob Feese.
“Our lineup should be balanced from start to finish,” Johnson said. “Our core wrestlers are separated throughout the lineup.”
The dean of TVL coaches, Mike Capozzoli, who has won 349 meets in his 32 years at the helm in Newport took the Buffaloes to the District 3 championship finals last year for the first time in school history.
They also won the school’s first PIAA team championship tournament dual.
Ganon Smith became the school’s first freshman to qualify for the state tournament.
Newport, which has six wrestlers from the Greenwood district on its roster through a co-op agreement, returns the bulk of the team that finished second to the veteran Upper Dauphin squad in the TVL.
Smith, along with brothers Nate and Ethan Rode, each won 30 or more bouts last season. The Rode brothers live in the Greenwood district.
Upper Dauphin was unbeaten in both the TVL and the Schuylkill League-Division II, and was a semifinalist in the District 3 Dual tournament.
Coach Todd Rupp, who has 183 wins in his 15 years in Elizabethville, said this year’s team will be hurt by inexperience and an inability to fill all weight classes. He said the work ethic in the room has been great.
Co-coaches Adam Barrick and Jared Dressler have replaced longtime coach Mike Robinson at Juniata.
“We will be young this season but are impressed by the way the kids are stepping up and pushing each other already. We scheduled more home matches and adjusted the schedule to be more fan friendly to work on building the fan atmosphere we used to have,” Barrick said.
He looks for the young team to improve as the season progresses.
.
Juniata has three wrestlers from East Juniata, under a co-op agreement.
Susquenita also has a new coach this year as Rusty Wallace retired. Taking over is his assistant Jim Yinger.
Yinger said the team has a full lineup heading into the season and a variety of ages in the starting lineup.