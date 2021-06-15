How unlikely is Thursday’s trip to State College for the Line Mountain softball team?
Cleveland Browns to the Super Bowl, unlikely.
Here is the Line Mountain softball history since 1990 before the class of 2021 joined the program.
Three district appearances and just two wins — both coming by the 2014 team that reached the district semifinals before losing to Bloomsburg.
So it’s pretty amazing to think that this group of Eagles really felt they had a chance to reach Beard Field before the 2021 season began in Mandata.
I called it an aggressive goal for the program when I asked Kya Matter about it after Monday’s victory over Williams Valley, and she agreed.
However, she also quickly pointed out that it didn’t dominate their thoughts all season.
“We are keeping our eyes on the prize in the back of heads, but our coaches always emphasized one game at a time,” Matter said. “We’ve had (thoughts of a state championship trip) in the back of our heads, but we know that we have complete each step to get to where we want to be.”
The players said after Monday’s win that talking about their goals all season kept them loose, and that was certainly apparent in the dugout before and during the game.
Whether it was dancing in the dugout to the third playing of “Don’t Stop Believing” before the game or the laughter during a tight, nervewracking 1-0 game.
It gave coach Butch Fessler the realization that even though he didn’t have “any relief until the last out,” he knew his team wasn’t letting the moment get to them.
“The pressure didn’t affect them at all,” Fessler said.
It was a lesson learned two years ago when the Eagles lost their first-round Class 2A state playoff game to Susquenita at Lebanon Valley College.
Line Mountain led 3-1 headed to the bottom of the eighth inning, before its defense and some uncharacteristic wildness from Matter led to a Susquenita victory.
Matter pointed to that moment after the district championship win over Wyalusing on June 5 as one of this biggest lessons she’s learned about pitching under pressure.
In the last two games of the state playoffs with her team either tied or leading by a run and the season on the line, Matter retired the final 16 hitters against Brandywine Heights, and the final 12 hitters against Williams Valley.
And let’s not forget the Line Mountain defense either throughout this run.
Its bunt defense kept Elk Lake at bat when the Warriors attempted that strategy against the Eagles.
And Line Mountain has made just one error over the last two games.
Matter recorded 19 of the 21 outs by strikeouts in the semifinal win over Williams Valley. The other two outs? Kaely Walshaw had to deal with a funky humpback liner at first base for an out, and Jaya London had to throw out the Vikings’ speedy Emma Crisswell at first base after a ground ball to third base.