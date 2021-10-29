MANDATA — Nolan Baumert may have been advised to take small steps every time he ran the football on a waterlogged track, but one thing hardly changed.
That was the sophomore’s recent success toting the rock, because the diminutive Line Mountain running back put up some large numbers … yet again.
Splashing for 167 yards and three touchdowns — including a pair in the opening half — Baumert’s remarkably productive performance in less-than-ideal conditions sparked the Eagles to a resounding 41-13 victory over Mid-Penn Liberty Division playmate James Buchanan on Friday night at Ressler Field.
Blake Readinger and Beau Keim also rushed for touchdowns for Brandon Carson’s Eagles (2-7, 2-4), while Readinger tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Brayden Boyer for a Line Mountain team that led 34-0 at halftime.
The Eagles also had an effective night defensively, as they tossed Buchanan (1-8, 1-5) for loss after loss after loss — especially in the first half — and also swiped three passes. Buchanan actually finished with minus-38 yards of total offense, none in the air.
Jacob Frey scored twice for Cliff Pine’s Rockets, who dropped their seventh game in a row. Frey returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards for one score, and added a 13-yard TD run after Line Mountain coughed up the second of three lost fumbles.
Yet it was Baumert moving one way or another and doing everything but tiptoe through the defense — slick, muddy playing surface or not.
“Coach Shub (Darwin Marquette), everyone knows him, said to take small steps in the rain,” said Baumert, who needed just 14 carries to get his 167 yards despite being cuffed three times for losses. “He said you can’t take big ones or you’re gonna slip.”
Baumert rushed for touchdowns covering 42 and 45 yards in the opening quarter as the Eagles motored to a 13-0 lead. By halftime, he’d gained 99 on the ground.
“Nolan, man. … He didn’t just run to daylight all the time; he lowered his shoulder and put some hits on some kids,” Carson said. “At 130 or 135 pounds, or whatever he is, he lowered his shoulder and delivered some contact — which was really great to see.
“He ran tough. He did a really nice job.”
Keim ran similarly, collecting 75 yards on 12 carries with a 15-yard TD run just before halftime.
“That’s what we need in this offense is to have the fullback doing his job,” Carson said. “I thought Blake did a really nice job until we started having snap issues in the second half, but I thought he did a really nice job in the first half of running our offense.”
Readinger scored on a 3-yard run to begin the second-quarter for Line Mountain, then lobbed a fourth-down pass to Boyer for yet another score.
Although Buchanan cut into Line Mountain’s lead somewhat in the third, Baumert’s 20-yard TD run early in the fourth sapped all of the Rockets’ momentum.
Baumert finished with his third straight outing with 100 or more rushing yards. Those small steps turned out to be mighty, mighty big for the Eagles.
“Our line finally got their noses dirty and they started to step forward,” Baumert said of his late-season success. “They’ve been giving me good holes, and I’m hitting them hard.”
Maybe another will come next week at Panther Valley in the Eagles' season finale.
“Hopefully, we can keep some momentum going,” Carson said. “We are young and it’s important for our young guys to go out the right way, and it’s important for our seniors to go out the right way. We just want to make sure we finish playing well.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 41, JAMES BUCHANAN 13
SCORE BY QUARTERS
James Buchanan;0;0;13;0 — 13
Line Mountain;13;21;0;7 — 41
First quarter
LM-Nolan Baumert 42 run (Brayden Boyer kick), 10:14
LM-Baumert 45 run (kick failed), 4:23
Second quarter
LM-Blake Readinger 3 run (Boyer kick), 9:07
LM-Boyer 15 pass from Readinger (Boyer kick), 5:17
LM-Beau Keim 15 run (Boyer kick), 1:43
Third quarter
JB-Jacob Frey 81 kickoff return (Bryce Cullers kick), 11:50
JB-Frey 13 run (kick blocked), 4:43
Fourth quarter
LM-Baumert 20 run (Chase Zerbe kick), 8:04
TEAM STATISTICS
;JB;LM
First downs;3;16
Rushing yards;30-(-38);46-274
Passing yards;0;83
Comp.-Att.-Int.;0-6-3;4-8-0
Penalties-yards;3-15;4-30
Fumbles-lost;3-0;7-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — James Buchanan: Nathan Brake 12-(-2); John Stoner 1-(-5); Chris Gearhart 6-(-8); Team 1-(-10); Jacob Frey 10-(-13), TD. Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 14-167, 3 TDs; Beau Keim 12-75, TD; Blake Readinger 17-33, TD; Max Bingaman 1-3; Ian Bates 1-(-3); Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — James Buchanan: Gearhart 0-6-3. Line Mountain: Readinger 4-8-0, 83 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Aidan Herb 1-34; Keim 1-25; Brayden Boyer 1-15, TD; Connor Finlan 1-9.