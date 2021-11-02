SELINSGROVE — A multi-colored welt just below Taylor Rothermel's left knee was perhaps the best evidence that, although her team has made huge strides in scoring, Line Mountain still wins with defense.
The Eagles stood strong against a Lewisburg attack that generated seven second-half penalty corners, including three in the final seven minutes, to protect a lead in Tuesday's District 4 Class A field hockey semifinal.
Rothermel put herself directly in the line of Green Dragons sniper Rylee Dyroff's fire twice in the late-game sequence, stopping a pair of bullet drives as Line Mountain held on for a 2-0 win in the hard-fought game at Selinsgrove's Bolig Memorial Stadium.
"I do it for my team," said Rothermel, a junior midfielder and corner flier, who was also nailed on the arm. "I'm willing to put myself out there for my team. You don't know what would have happened if I wouldn't have gotten hit with that ball. It could've went in the cage; it could've gone to someone on the side — you never know. I'm willing to take the hit over (allowing) a goal."
Laney Yeager and Teague Hoffman, both seniors, scored goals less than four minutes apart in the third quarter, and classmate Taylor Deiter made six saves for a shutout.
The fifth-seeded Eagles (9-9-1) returned to .500 for the first time since they were 1-1 on Sept. 9, and earned their first district final appearance and state playoff berth since winning the second of consecutive district titles in 2017. They'll face third-seeded and defending champion Bloomsburg (13-5-2), a 5-0 winner over No. 2 Muncy, in the title game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove.
Lewisburg, which was trying to reach a fourth consecutive district final, finished 11-5-1.
"We dominated that game," said Green Dragons coach Daneen Zaleski. "We just left those two go in. I guess we got caught. We weren't back (defensively)."
A year ago, Line Mountain scored just 16 goals in a 13-game, pandemic-shortened season. This year, the Eagles' top three scorers — Yeager (15 goals), Hoffman (9) and senior Terri Reichard (7) — have nearly doubled the 2020 team's output themselves.
Lewisburg missed its opportunity to witness that improvement first-hand when the teams' Sept. 23 game was rained out and not rescheduled. So the back-and-forth play of the first half, during which each team managed just two corners, masked the Eagles' scoring capability, and made the game appear more likely to be decided in extra time or a shootout.
"It's really important to come out and start out strong to show them what they're up against," said Rothermel, who, along with junior mid Alana Martz and senior back Ainsley Derck, spearheaded Line Mountain's transition. Senior mids Siena Brazier and Emma Terry did the same for Lewisburg.
"The first half was definitely a little bit of a confidence-booster," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "We got more comfortable; we got the jitters out. We kinda got to where we play our game a little bit more. Going into to the second half, we really just emphasized attacking and playing to win."
The anxious teams returned to play with 3:40 remaining on the halftime clock, and Line Mountain scored within the first two minutes.
Yeager carried the ball with pace on the left side of the field and accelerated past a pair of Lewisburg defenders. She entered the circle at a tough angle, but rifled her 31st career goal into the cage for a lead. She has scored seven goals in her last six games.
"It was a huge confidence-booster for her and for the rest of our team," said Fessler. "It lifted everybody up — Teague scored minutes after — helped raise everybody up to that level, and everybody wanted to get on board at that point. They knew they could do it."
Lewisburg answered with a corner opportunity that Martz thwarted, and a Madi Redding shot into the left side of the cage. The Eagles quickly reversed field, and Yeager slid the ball to Hoffman above the left post for a 2-0 lead at the 9:16 mark.
"I just slowly watched it — it was almost like it was in slow-motion — and I just heard it hit the left corner and I just instantly jumped in the air," Hoffman said of her fifth goal in four games. "It felt amazing. It's awesome to score, but when it's in a district game it makes it feel 10 times better. You're all so excited."
Line Mountain converted its first two shots of the game, and finished 2-for-4.
"You can't put your head down ... (but) we kind of lost our mojo," said Zaleski. "We lost our oomph. I don't know necessarily after the first (goal), but after the second one we definitely did ... which is a shame because they played a great game. It's just a shame."
The Green Dragons generated six of their nine penalty corners while down 2-0, most of which led to a straightaway drive by Dyroff, who finished the season with a team-high 15 goals (61 goals and 133 points in her career). Rothermel, who said she scouted Lewisburg's corners by watching games on the team's Facebook page, had an good idea of where to fly off the goal line — and she had the bruises to prove it.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
NO. 5 LINE MOUNTAIN 2, NO. 1 LEWISBURG 0
Third quarter
LM-Laney Yeager, 13:00; LM-Teague Hoffman (Yeager), 9:16.
Shots: Lew 6-4. Corners: Lew 9-3. Cards: LM, Brianna Carl (green, 1st, 5:19). Saves: Line Mountain 6 (Taylor Deiter); Lewisburg 2 (Keeley Baker).