MANDATA — Sierra Klinger and her Line Mountain teammates weren’t just upset, they were downright angry.
Losing in the District 4 Class 2A championship games is one thing, but falling to an opponent that kept drilling long-distance shot after long-distance shot had many of the Eagles ready to head for the nearest hardware store to find plenty of nails to chew on, and release their frustrations. What made everything worse was having to wait for more than a week to bounce on the court and play someone else.
Other than that, it was practice, practice, practice for Ian Lundy’s club.
And when the Eagles finally emerged from their Line Mountain High School locker room on Friday night, they were ready to get after the folks parked on the visiting bench and show their many fans — most in white T-shirts — they came to play and play extremely hard.
Win, too.
Getting 12 points apiece from Kyleen Michael and Brooke Barwick – Klinger chipped in 10 – Line Mountain claimed a 56-50 triumph over Northern Lehigh in a PIAA Class 2A opening-round scrap that was played at a brisk pace throughout the 32-minute exercise. Liz Spieles chipped in nine points and Hannah Ruohoniemi finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, three assists and six blocked shots for the determined Eagles (14-12).
Thanks to a combined 32 rebounds from Ruohoniemi, Spieles and Michael, Lundy’s group owned a 48-28 edge on the boards.
Combine Line Mountain’s ability to finish in transition, own the glass and rattle off 17 consecutive points during a rapid-fire surge that bridged the halftime break, and it helps explain why Lundy’s Eagles are headed for Tuesday’s round of 16 and a date with District 1 entry Sacred Heart at a time and venue to be determined. Sacred Heart sidelined Penn Treaty of the Philly Public League 61-34.
“It’s fantastic,” Lundy added. “We’re super excited and now, I guess, we’ll go on the road.”
Aubrey Pollard popped a double-double (13 points/13 rebounds) to lead Northern Lehigh (15-12) — District 11’s third-place team — while Katelynn Barthold also chalked up 13 and Dakota Barthold chimed in with 11. The Bulldogs’ pressure also took its toll by forcing 24 turnovers, 13 in the first half, but eventually the Eagles began to utilize quick passes to put defenders on the backpedal and get numbers forward.
“We were practicing yesterday with deflated basketballs so we would focus on passing instead of dribbling up the floor,” Ruohoniemi admitted.
Trailing 23-21 following a Kylee Snyder putback, the Eagles rattled off the next nine points and carried a 30-23 advantage into the friendly confines of their locker room. Ruohoniemi’s putback evened the score, but a pair of Michael finishes at the rim — the latter was a successful and-one — and one by Kailey Buriak had Line Mountain in a really good mood at the break. Fouls also hurt the Bulldogs, as Pollard and Dakota Barthold each had three.
Plus, the remnants of last week’s 49-19 loss to South Williamsport were gone.
“We were mad,” Klinger admitted, referring to a loss that ended Line Mountain’s District 4 gold medal hopes.
“We were mad after the loss. We wanted to do better.”
Lundy’s Eagles weren’t done, however, as Klinger and Barwick split four transition layups as Line Mountain’s lead grew to 38-23 just two minutes into the third quarter. And while a 17-0 salvo might sink many opponents, Northern Lehigh simply dug in behind Pollard and began to rally.
“I just think the first half boosted our ego,” Klinger said. “Because we were finally getting the rhythm of their press and we were just progressing. The whole team was figuring it out together and we were just working as a team.”
With Pollard netting eight points in the third, the Bulldogs sliced their deficit to six (44-38) by the end of the third quarter. And when Pollard authored a putback some 2:18 into the fourth quarter, Northern Lehigh was holding a 45-44 lead. Line Mountain was just as determined to flash its resolve, as Michael collected yet another putback that had the hosts up 49-48 with 3:13 left. Needless to say, the crowd was roaring.
“When they started scoring, we were like, ‘We have to keep picking it up and we have to keep our heads up even though we have this lead,’” added Klinger, who collected nine of her 10 points in the second half.
“We came out great in the third quarter, went on a big run and then got a little flat defensively,” Lundy said.
And when Northern Lehigh opted to foul, Klinger responded by sinking five of six in the final 2:12 to lock up the Eagles’ first state-level victory since the 2011 squad reached the quarterfinal round before falling. Ruohoniemi’s short jumper, another Michael putback and a Spieles freebie rounded out a finishing kick that propelled Line Mountain into Tuesday’s round of 16 and a bus ride to somewhere.
“We’re super excited about that,” Ruohoniemi said.
“I’m just so proud of us as a team,” admitted Klinger, who also dished out three assists. “We were doubted in the beginning of the season because of everyone we lost last year, but we just picked up their slack and we just kept going.
“I’m so excited.”
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
LINE MOUNTAIN 56, NORTHERN LEHIGH 50
Northern Lehigh (15-12) 50
Cadence Whalen 2 1-2 7; Katelynn Barthold 5 1-2 13; Aubrey Pollard 6 1-2 13; Dakota Barthold 4 2-2 11; Cadence Peters 1 0-0 2; Kylee Snyder 1 0-0 2; Alyanna Bosch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Whalen 2, K.Barthold 2, D.Barthold.
Fouled out: D.Barthold.
Did not score: Natalie Moffitt.
Line Mountain (14-12) 56
Sierra Klinger 2 6-10 10; Brooke Barwick 6 0-0 12; Hannah Ruohoniemi 4 0-2 8; Kyleen Michael 5 2-3 12; Liz Spieles 2 5-6 9; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3; Kailey Buriak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 13-21 56.
3-point goals: Masser.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Sophia Coller, Ava Stiely.
Score by quarters
Northern Lehigh;16;7;15;12 — 50
Line Mountain;15;15;14;12 — 56