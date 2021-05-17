MANDATA — The Line Mountain softball team has lofty expectations.
As the regular season begins to wind down, the Eagles seem to be hitting their stride.
A three-run fourth inning backed another stellar pitching performance from Kya Matter as Line Mountain clinched at least a tie for the Tri-Valley League title with a 3-1 victory over Upper Dauphin on Monday.
"I think we're coming together. We are playing as a team," Matter said. "We are starting to hit up-and-down the lineup."
Line Mountain (14-3 overall, 12-1 TVL) will have to win one of its three remaining league games — today with Newport, and a home doubleheader against East Juniata — to clinch the title.
It's the Eagles' second title in a row, after never winning a league softball championship previously.
The game started a pitcher's duel between Matter and Upper Dauphin sophomore Fayth Anderson.
There was just one base runner through the first three innings. Line Mountain's Kaely Walshaw reached on an error in the second inning, but was erased on a double play.
Matter ended Anderson's no-hit bid — and shutout — with one swing in the bottom of the fourth.
She hit a ball in the left-center field gap, and motored around the bases for a home run, and a 1-0 lead.
In the early part of the season, the Eagles struggled to get more than just Matter to contribute offensively, and that's where Line Mountain has made its biggest improvement.
"We aren't a real experienced team. We lost last year to COVID, so even our sophomores haven't played much," Matter said. "We feel like we are coming together."
Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler added: "It's a game of streaks, and we are streaking at the right time. The girls have started to get the offense going up-and-down the lineup."
The Eagles produced two more runs in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead.
Brooke Novinger followed Matter's homer with a single, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on Kylie Klinger's triple.
An outfield error put runners on second and third before Klinger scored on a wild pitch.
Anderson led off the top of the fifth with an inside-the-park solo homer of her own to cut the lead to 3-1, and break up Matter's perfect game.
The Trojans had just one more base runner through the rest of the game — on infield error with two outs in the sixth, but the runner was called for leaving early on a steal.
Matter allowed just that one hit, while striking out 14 hitters, and not walking a batter. The Trojans (11-8, 10-5) hit just three balls into the outfield in the entire game, two by Anderson.
Matter got a bit of revenge for the homer the next Anderson batted.
The sophomore came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and Matter struck her out on three pitches to end the game.
"It was good timing because I wanted to see her again," Matter said. "I wanted to prove it was a fluke."
Line Mountain 3, Upper Dauphin 1
Upper Dauphin;000;010;0 — 1-1-3
Line Mountain;000;300;x — 3-4-1
Fayth Anderson and Kesley Henninger. Kya Matter and Kylie Klinger.
WP: Matter; LP: Anderson.
Upper Dauphin: Anderson 1-for-3, homer (5th, solo).
Line Mountain: Matter, 2-for-3, homer (4th, solo); Brooke Novinger 1-for-2, run; Klinger 1-for-3, triple, run, RBI.