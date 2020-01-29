The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Line Mountain won nine of 12 contested bouts — getting bonus points in seven matches — to defeat Selinsgrove 45-24 in nonconference wrestling Tuesday.
Aidan Kritzer (113 pounds), Lane Schadel (120), Mason Leshock (126), Ian Coller (138) and Riley Heim (160) won by fall for the Eagles (16-1). Leshock’s pin came in overtime at 6:25.
The Seals (9-2) got a fall from Steven Miller at 182 pounds.
195: Jacob Feese (LM) m. dec. Ryan Aument, 10-2; 220: Nate Schon (S) by forfeit; 285: Dominick Bridi (LM) dec. Trey Baney, 10-4; 106: Leo Martinez (S) dec. Brody Long, 5-3; 113: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Donovan Goundie, 3:07; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Thomas Strouse, 0:33; 126: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Aiden Gaugler, 6:25, SV-1; 132: Blake Wirt (LM) tech fall Sylvan Martin, 15-0, 4:44; 138: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Garrett Paradis, 1:30; 145: Teague Hoover (S) dec. Bryce Carl, 7-4; 152: Matty Coller (LM) dec. Josiah Foss, 6-0; 160: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Dean Hollenbach, 1:26; 170: Coy Bastian (S) by forfeit; 182: Steven Miller (S) pinned Cale King, 2:57.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Tigers won eight matches by fall to cruise to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III win.
Garrett Krebs (126), Ian Yoder (132), Cade Linn (170), Gaige Garcia (195), Max Tillett (220) and Lear Quinton (285) all had first-period pins for Southern Columbia (13-2).
Joseph Quinton (138) and Brandon Gedman (152) recorded second-period falls.
138: Joseph Quinton (SC) pinned Trenton Morrison, 3:47; 145: Landon Lorson (SW) dec. Patrick Edmondson, 8-6, SV-1; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Ben Stoetzel, 3:49; 160: Masen Lane (SW) dec. Greyson Shaud, 3-0; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Nathan Conser, 0:13; 182: Colin Sharrow (SC) dec. Lane Lusk, 6-2; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Samuel Hostrander, 0:35; 220: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Jake Casella, 1:20; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) pinned Kyle Benson, 0:52; 106: Robert Gardner (SW) pinned Toren Cooper, 4:44; 113: Brady Feese (SC) by forfeit; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) by forfeit; 126: Garrett Krebs (SC) pinned Ryan Schriner, 0:27; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Gabriel Harvey, 0:43.