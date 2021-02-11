MANDATA — It’s been a frustrating season for the Line Mountain boys basketball team, struggling to find a win.
Wednesday night in a nonleague matchup with Warrior Run, it all came together for the Eagles.
Riley Young scored 21 points, and Nick Williams added 13 as Line Mountain rolled to its first win of the season, 47-30, over the Defenders.
Young had 10 first-quarter points as Line Mountain (1-8) raced out to a 16-2 lead, and never looked back.
Ethan Hartman had 16 points to lead Warrior Run (4-5).
Line Mountain 47, Warrior Run 30
Warrior Run (4-5) 30
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1; Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 5; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Coltin Pentycofe 0 2-2 2; Ethan Hartman 5 6-9 16; A.J. Beiber 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 11-17 30.
3-point goals: Hogan.
Did not score: Carter Marr, Ryan Newton.
Line Mountain (1-8) 47
Nick Snyder 1 2-4 4; Riley Young 8 5-8 21; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Maverick Bradigan 0 2-2 2; Caden Lahr 0 3-6 3; Nick Williams 3 7-8 13. Totals 15 19-28 47.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Brady Bingaman, Chase Shutt.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 2 6 8 14 — 30
Line Mountain 16 6 7 18 — 47
n Shamokin 61,
Central Mountain 49
COAL TOWNSHIP — Colin Seedor scored a career-high 21 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Indians to the HAC-I victory.
Cayan Lee scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Indians (4-7 overall, 4-5 HAC-I).
Jack Hanna had 12 points to lead the Wildcats (4-7, 3-5).
Shamokin 61, Central Mountain 49
Central Mountain (4-7) 49
Jack Hanna 5 0-0 12; Brett Gerlach 1 1-2 3; Nick Long 4 0-0 8; Cayde McCloskey 2 0-0 5; Trevor Adair 5 0-0 11; Ashton Probst 3 4-8 10. Totals 20 5-6 49.
3-point goals: Hanna 2, McCloskey, Adair.
Did not score: Ryan Pentz, Aiden Major.
Shamokin (4-7) 61
Canyan Lee 6 0-0 12; Cam Annis 3 1-2 8; Colin Seedor 8 0-1 22; Brent Reed 0 2-2 2; Hunter Wertz 1 0-0 2; Dom Michaels 3 0-0 6; Jason Leiby 0 2-2 2;
Mattern 1 0-0 2; Artist 2 0-0- 5. Totals 19 5-7 61.
3-point goals: Seedor 6, Annis, Artist.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 10 18 10 11 — 49
Shamokin 12 20 12 17 — 61
n Central Columbia 60,
Southern Columbia 40
CATAWISSA — Dylan Harris scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half as the Blue Jays raced out to a double-digit halftime lead.
Russell Gump scored 23 points to lead the Blue Jays (7-0 overall, 6-0 HAC-II), which was returning from a COVID-19 shutdown.
Liam Klebon had 14 points to lead the Tigers (4-5, 4-4).
Central Columbia 60,
Southern Columbia 40
Central Columbia (7-0) 60
Eli Morrison 5 1-1 11; Russell Gump 10 3-5 23; Carter Crawford 2 0-0 4; Dylan Harris 7 0-0 16; Eliis Turner 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 6-9 60.
3-point goals: Harris 2.
Did not score: Pete Lanza, Connor McKinnion, Dylan Gregory, Andrew Beagle.
Southern Columbia (4-5) 40
Liam Klebon 4 4-6 14; Connor Gallagher 1 0-0 2; Michael Zsido 3 0-0 7; Thomas Ziemba 1 0-0 2; Jake Toczylousky 1 2-2 4; Brian Britton 3 0-0 7; Braedon Wisloski 1 0-0 2; Issac Carter 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Zsido, Britton.
Did not score: Jason Yeick, Trey Wetzel, Tyler Arnold, Matt Masala, Gabe Kullick.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 13 15 12 20 — 60
Southern Columbia 7 9 7 17 —40
n Millersburg 82, Halifax 34
MILLERSBURG — Tate Etzweiler scored a game-high 25 points, Christian Bingaman added 24, and five other Indians scored at least five points as Millersburg cruised to the Tri-Valley League win.
The Indians (10-2, 7-2 TVL) led by 12 after the first quarter, and stretched their lead to 49-18 at halftime.
Millersburg 82, Halifax 34
Halifax 34
Judah Miller 4 3-4 11, Zane Cassell 3 0-0 7, Spencer Enders 1 0-0 2, Trent Strohecker 1 0-0 3, Nick Maulfair 3 0-0 6, Justin Zahurak 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 3-4 34.
3-point goals: Cassell, Strohecker, Zahurak.
Did not score: Colby Enders, Brody Stoneroad, Gage Sturm, Landon Areford, Quin Masser.
Millersburg (10-2) 82
Christian Bingaman 11 2-2 24, Devyn Kintzer 2 0-2 5, Dillon Grey 2 0-0 5, Kyle Casner 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Dyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Engle 1 0-0 2, Nick Lepone 1 0-0 2, Luke Etzweiler 2 0-0 5, Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 3, Tate Etzweiler 11 2-2 25. Totals 35 4-6 82.
3-point goals: Casner 2, Kintzer, Grey, Dyer, L. Etzweiler, Dohrman, T. Etzweiler.
Did not score: Hayden Bixler.
Score by quarters
Halifax 11 7 9 7 — 34
Millersburg 23 26 16 17 — 82