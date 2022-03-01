MONTGOMERY — Elizabeth Spieles and the Line Mountain girls basketball team fought to erase a nine-point deficit in the final minute of Tuesday's District 4 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal against Towanda.
Spieles scored five of her team-high 12 points in the next 30 seconds as the Eagles gave themselves a chance. Unfortunately for Line Mountain, Emily Gonsar's 3-pointer at the buzzer fell just short as Towanda claimed a 41-38 win.
“We fought like heck to make it interesting until the end,” Line Mountain coach Ian Lundy said. “We had a couple chances. The girls didn’t quit.”
Line Mountain (21-3) will play the loser of tonight's game between Bloomsburg and Loyalsock for third-place and a state berth. Towanda (23-2) will play the winner of tonight's game for the district title, and has already qualified for states.
“It was a great game," Lundy said. "I mean just five losses between the two teams. The game had its swings.”
The first swing went the way of Porschia Bennett and the Black Knights. Bennett scored seven of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter, and Towanda held the Eagles to 2-of-10 shooting over the opening eight minutes.
“It took us a while to get anything going offensively,” Lundy said. “Both defenses were playing really well. We struggled to get shots. It seemed like we were hesitant to take shots.”
Hannah Ruohoniemi scored all seven of her points in the second quarter as the Eagles forged a 17-all tie heading into halftime.
“Once we got a better feel for it, the game was a lot different,” Lundy said.
The Eagles forced five Towanda turnovers in the third quarter and had five players score as they took a 29-24 lead into the fourth quarter. The start of the fourth quarter was all Black Knights, though.
Paige Manchester scored 10 of her 13 points in the final period as Towanda turned its five-point deficit into a nine-point advantage over the next seven minutes.
Terri Reichard added eight points for the Eagles.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
TOWANDA 41, LINE MOUNTAIN 38
TOWANDA (23-2) 41
Paige Manchester 4 5-8 13; Porschia Bennett 8 5-7 22; Bella Hurley 0 2-6 2; Gracie Schoonover 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 12-22 41.
3-point goals: Bennett.
Did not score: Destiny Brennan, Aziza Ismailova, Eliza Fowler.
LINE MOUNTAIN (21-3) 38
Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4; Terri Reichard 3 2-5 8; Sierra Klinger 1 0-0 2; Jaya London 1 1-2 3; Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 2-2 7; Emily Gonsar 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Spieles 4 2-3 12. Totals 14 7-13 38.
3-point goals: Spieles 2, Ruohoniemi.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Towanda;8;9;7;17 — 41
Line Mountain;4;13;12;9 — 38