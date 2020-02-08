HERSHEY — A win at 113 pounds by Cole Johnson clinched the dual meet for Montoursville, as the Warriors stayed alive in the PIAA Class 2A dual meet tournament with a 35-29 win over Line Mountain on Friday morning.
Johnson’s 6-1 victory over Aidan Kritzer gave the Warriors a 35-7 lead as the Eagles won the final five matches of the dual meet.
Montoursville (24-2) fell in the next round to Brookville, 32-31, to end its run in Hershey.
Mason Leshock (132) and Bryce Carl (145) had falls for Line Mountain (19-4).
Montoursville 35,
Line Mountain 29
152: Matt Coller (LM) maj. dec. Jacob Dinges, 12-3; 160: Isaac Cory (Mtv) maj. dec Riley Heim, 11-2; 170: Cael Crebs (Mtv) pinned Alex Leitzel, 0:22; 182: Dylan Bennett (Mtv) inj. default Jacob Feese; 195: Cale King (LM) dec. Caleb Moser, 4-0; 220: Cameron Wood (Mtv) maj. dec. Dominick Bridi, 13-4; 285: Lane Stutzman (Mtv) by forfeit; 106: Branden Wetzel (Mtv) pinned Brody Long, 1:13; 113: Cole Johnson (Mtv) dec. Aidan Kritzer, 6-1; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) dec. Lucas Sherwood, 7-2; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) dec. Broc Lutz, 2-0; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned James Batkowski, 3:40; 138: Ian Coller (LM) maj. dec. Alexander Oberheim, 10-2; 145: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Emery Balint, 0:58.
THURSDAY
n Mifflinburg 47,
Lewisburg 27
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats picked up falls in six matches to pick up the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Gabe Gramly (126), Cody Rokavec (152), Dominic Sampsell (170), Quentin Doane (220) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) all had pins for Mifflinburg (12-8 overall, 3-2 HAC-II).
Jace Gessner (106) and Brady Cromley (182) had falls for Lewisburg (12-12, 3-3).
Mifflinburg 47, Lewisburg 27
195: Graham Wiand (M) by forfeit; 220: Quentin Doane (M) pinned Riley Bremigen, 1:56; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:30; 106: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Dyaln Starr, 1:06; 113: Thomas Lyons (L) maj. dec. Dylan Linn, 15-6; 120: Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Brady Struble, 16-0, 2:42; 126: Gabe Gramly (M) pinned Derek Gessner, 0:26; 132: Troy Bingaman (M) tech. fall Gavin Sheriff, 17-2, 5:36; 138: Clayton Reed (M) dec. Logan Bartlett, 5-2; 145: Rylan Shuck (M) dec. Derek Shedleski, 7-5; 152: Cody Rokavec (M) pinned Victor Vazquez, 2:31; 160: Broghun Persun (L) by forfeit; 170: Dominic Sampsell (M) pinned Hagen Persun, 0:25; 182: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Kaelex Shuck, 3:13.
n Milton 51, Shikellamy 27
MILTON — The Black Panthers won the final four matches of the night to pick up the HAC-I victory over the Braves.
Colton Taylor (126), Kyler Crawford (132), Jason Valladares (170), Nathan Rauch (195) and Nevin Rauch (285) all had pins for Milton (15-7 overall, 3-2 HAC-I).
Draper Buck (138), Cade Balestrini (145) and Adam Young (220) had pins for Shikellamy (5-7, 1-6).
Milton 51, Shikellamy 27
220: Adam Young (S) pinned Brent Mitch, 4:32; 285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Ayram Colon-Rivera, 0:41; 106: Tyler Geiswite (M) by forfeit; 113: Alex Parker (M) by forfeit; 120: Damian Wolfe (S) dec. Zane Naus, 9-4; 126: Colton Taylor (M) pinned Caleb Yoder, 3:38; 132: Kyle Crawford (M) pinned Arthur Skoff, 5:02; 138: Draper Buck (S) pinned Jaden Wagner, 2:20; 145: Cade Balestrini (S) pinned Chase Hoffman, 2:51; 152: Coltyn Sempko (S) by forfeit; 160: Dillan Ando (M) dec. Blake VanKirk, 8-4; 170: Jason Valladares (M) pinned Gage Ashton, 0:48; 182: Aven Ayala (M) by forfeit; 195: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Logan Krick, 1:48.