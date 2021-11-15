Just because Line Mountain was aware it was viewed as an underdog in Saturday’s state playoff game against Greenwood, that didn’t mean the Eagles embraced the label.
In fact, Line Mountain believed it had a surprise in store for its Tri-Valley League rival long before the Class A quarterfinal went to overtime scoreless.
Although the teams met twice during the regular season, they hadn’t been on a field together since Sept. 30. The Eagles were empowered by their play during a difficult late-season stretch, as well as the postseason run that included a shootout loss in the district final.
“Everyone was thinking we were the underdogs,” Eagles junior mid Taylor Rothermel said Saturday. “We’re always the lower seed coming into these games because of our tough schedule, but I think we’ve changed throughout the year. The team that we were today was not the team they played weeks and weeks ago in the regular season.
“So I thought we came into the game very confident, knowing that we have progressed.”
“I said it before, to other people, that Greenwood has not played this team yet,” added senior forward Laney Yeager. “This is a completely different team than how we played them in the last two games.”
Yeager’s double-overtime goal vaulted Line Mountain (11-10-1) into today’s state semifinal against Wyoming Seminary, the three-time defending Class A champion. The game is at Whitehall High School’s Zephyr Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m., and the other Class A semi between Oley Valley and Wyoming Area follows at 6.
The nine-time state champion Blue Knights (20-2) are ranked No. 7 in the country by MAXFieldHockey.com, and their only losses are to third-ranked Episcopal Academy of Newtown Square and fourth-ranked Hill School of Pottstown.
Seminary has four Division I commits, including juniors Ella Barbacci (North Carolina), who scored three goals in Saturday’s 5-1 quarterfinal win over Boiling Springs, and Emma Watchilla (Virginia). Barbacci and Watchilla lead the team with 43 and 37 goals, respectively, and have combined for 200 points this season. Maddie Olshemski, another junior, has 23 goals.
Laine Cabell, a sophomore, replaced three-time all-state goalie Mia Magnotta, who is now at Iowa. Cabell has allowed 11 goals in her 21 games.
So the Eagles will be in the familiar role of underdog — they faced defending champion Bloomsburg in the district final, and their state first-round opponent, Palmerton, won District 11 — in today’s matchup.
“One of the biggest things we talked about coming into (Saturday’s) game was that they’re kids just like you. So if you go out there and play your game, it’s just as easy to get them flustered,” said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. “We needed to focus on being the team that’s taking control of the game and keeping a level head the whole time.”
The Eagles were level-headed throughout the game while Greenwood outwardly showed instances of frustration. They also appeared to grow in confidence the longer they were even on the scoreboard.
“We just knew that we needed to beat this team,” said Line Mountain senior goalie Taylor Deiter. “We’ve always wanted to. Ever since we were young, Greenwood was always the competition for us. We were very confident coming out, and as it kept going on at 0-0 we knew we just needed to put the ball in the cage.”
Deiter helped Line Mountain stand up to nine penalty corners during regulation time by stopping all six shots she faced. In 21 /12 minutes of 7-vs.-7 overtime, the Eagles created as many corner opportunities (four) as they did in the previous 60 minutes. Yeager’s point-blank goal off a Rothermel crossing pass won it, 1-0.
“I think a lot of people expected us not to win,” said Yeager, who leads the team with 17 goals and 36 points. “I mean, Greenwood is a very skilled team — everybody knows that — and showing from the scores of our last games, they definitely didn’t expect us to come out on top. In my high school experience I’ve never beat them, so I didn’t know what it was like.
“With the dedication that we had and the heart that we had, it came true. We did it.”
It was Line Mountain’s first win over Greenwood since 2017, and it was celebrated, but the Eagles promised their growth in skill, teamwork and confidence wasn’t solely for Saturday’s game.
“This feels nice, to win, but we still have more to come, and we have to work hard for it,” said Rothermel. “It’s not going to be easy, (but) this is just a start.”