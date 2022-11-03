SELINSGROVE — Alana Martz snaked her way past a pair of Bloomsburg players and made a beeline for the circle as the Line Mountain fans' cheers grew louder. The Eagles senior was almost to the arc when three more Panthers converged and stopped her in her tracks.
It was confounding, how the circle now appeared off-limits after Line Mountain had spent much of the first half buzzing around its attacking end. It was frustrating, how there was now no opportunity for the Eagles to squeeze off a shot when the Panthers had none before halftime. And it was devastating, when the clock ran out on the varsity careers of four-year starters Martz and Tayor Rothermel just short of a second state playoff berth.
Bloomsburg weathered Line Mountain's first-half barrage and scored on a breakway with 36 seconds left in the third quarter Thursday to win the District 4 Class A third-place game, 1-0, at Selinsgrove's Bolig Stadium.
The two-time defending district champion Panthers (14-7), who lost to archrival Central Columbia in the semifinals, won the district's first consolation game since the PIAA expanded to three field hockey classifications in 2016. They will face the District 3 champion, either Oley Valley (17-1-1) or Boiling Springs (21-0), in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday.
Line Mountain, which dropped consecutive one-goal decisions in districts, finished 9-11-1.
"I think we came out ready to win. We expected to win," said Martz. "I don't know if we got tired, or if we kind of gave up hope after their goal, but first half we definitely were ready to win. We had a lot of confidence."
The Eagles tested Bloomsburg senior goalie Hailey Leisering almost immediately, forcing the Stonehill College recruit to make two saves just minutes into the game. The Panthers earned the game's first three penalty corners, but had no shots to show for them. The first spawned a counter-attack that saw Line Mountain senior Maya Schlegel sprawl on her stomach near the left post for a ball that was out of reach.
In the second quarter, the Eagles had six corners in a 5 1/2 minute span — and a total of seven in a slightly larger window that extended into the first period — but failed to break through. Martz cracked a ball off Leisering's leg pad early in the series, and Brooke Barwick later tracked down a rebound and swept a ball on cage from the end line. The sequence ended with Rothermel scooping a ball that was deflected to space for a clear.
All of that happened before Bloomsburg crossed midfield with solid possession in the second quarter, and the Panthers went to halftime down 7-0 in shots.
"We came out with a fire and ... I don't know if we got comfortable, but when you come out like that in the first half, you've got to score. You've got to take advantage of those opportunities," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "I don't know if mentally we were tired because we were knocking on the door so often, but you've gotta take advantage early when you have those opportunities, and we didn't.
"Can't take for granted that the other team will just play the same way in the second half."
Bloomsburg most certainly did not play the same way.
Despite Line Mountain opening the half with the last of eight corners, the Panthers turned a quick change into a challenge for Eagles freshman goalie Miley Brezgel. Minutes later, Bloomsburg senior Kassie Bond swept a ball toward the left post off Kiana Coulter's corner insert that forced Eagles senior back Christine Horning to make a defensive save.
"The things they did in the second half that they didn't do in the first was transfer balls across the field," said Martz, "and they had really good passing."
As the clock ticked away in the third, Bloomsburg sophomore Lillian Fogelsanger made a strong carry up the right sideline and passed ahead to Taylor Bower for the game's only goal. It was stunning so late in the period, and it felt like much more than one point on the scoreboard.
"We just didn't block up a free hit right away and we didn't stop the play," said Fessler.
The Panthers spent the rest of the game bottling up Line Mountain attackers either before or just beyond their 25-yard line.
"They took away our attack a little bit better and they possessed the ball better," Fessler said. "They didn't give us as much of an opportunity. We were a step behind them at that point."
Each team had seven shots in one half and none in the other of a unique battle.
"We had some rough, beginning of the season turf games," said Martz, whose team lost 8-0 to newly-minted District 2 champion Wyoming Area at Bolig, "but that was definitely one of the best halves we've played on turf. And we usually pick it up (in the) third and fourth quarter, but this was right away."
"We knew we were supposed to be here," said Fessler.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
THIRD-PLACE GAME
At Bolig Stadium, Selinsgrove
NO. 4 BLOOMSBURG 1, NO. 6 LINE MOUNTAIN 0
Third quarter
B-Taylor Bower (Lillian Fogelsanger), 0:35.8.
Shots: Tie, 7-7. Corners: LM 8-6. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Line Mountain 1 (Christine Horning). Saves: Line Mountain 5 (Miley Brezgel); Bloomsburg 6 (Hailey Leisering).