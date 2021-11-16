WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP — Cortney Keim was at the tip of Line Mountain's defensive spear Tuesday, limiting nationally ranked Wyoming Seminary to just a pair of goals through the better part of three quarters.
Eagles fans may have happily signed on the dotted line for that scenario, but not Keim nor her teammates.
"I'd rather not them score at all, so not really," she said. "I mean, we did better (as the game progressed), and that is nice, but I'd rather them not score at all."
That good-isn't-good-enough attitude carried Line Mountain from a 1-5 start to the season to the Class A state semifinals, a remarkable achievement for a team that didn't win its league or district championships. So, as you might imagine, there was little satisfaction on the Eagles' side for holding off the Blue Knights until a three-goal fourth quarter in their 6-0 win at Whitehall High's Zephyr Sports Complex.
"We knew they were going to be a tough team, obviously. We just had to do the best that we could and see what we could do," said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. "We held our composure fairly well, especially for three quarters, but when you start to play a full quarter in your defensive 25, they're going to score goals."
The Eagles allowed a goal just five minutes into the game on a ferocious drive by all-state junior Ella Barbacci, but Wyoming Seminary scored only once more over the next 38 minutes of clock time.
It was the kind of dogged effort that caught legendary Blue Knights coach Karen Klassner's eye three days earlier when Line Mountain knocked off her team's recent postseason rival, Greenwood, in the state quarters.
"They got our attention. The issue was we really were scouting Greenwood, but we were paying a lot of attention to them," Klassner said. "Having seen (Eagles senior forward Laney) Yeager — she's a great player — and we felt that Line Mountain was well-coached (and) we liked their goalkeeper ... (so) we were pretty nervous about coming in. But if you're where we are right now, you need to be nervous about everybody you play because we've got a target on our backs, so to speak."
The Blue Knights (21-2) will play for their fourth consecutive state title 10 a.m. Saturday back at Zephyr. District 3 champion Oley Valley topped Wyoming Area, 2-0 in the other semi, to earn the right to face Wyoming Seminary, which is ranked No. 7 in the country by MAXFieldHockey.com.
"They're a good team," said Eagles senior Ainsley Derck "They have amazing stickwork; they know what to do around the ball; and they play good as a team. Their passes are always connecting. Their off-ball movement is incredible. Each and every one of them are always moving on the field."
Barbacci, a North Carolina recruit, and fellow junior Emma Watchilla (Virginia) entered the game with 80 combined goals and 200 points this season. Although Barbacci scored the game's first goal, it was Blue Knights' junior Izzy Pisano (two goals in 22 previous games) and Maristany Sanchez-Rodilla (three goals), who scored to break open the game.
Pisano lifted a shot to the far left side of the cage off a penatly corner insert with 23 seconds to play in the first quarter. Pisano then stayed with a rebound and knocked the ball out of air for a 3-0 lead at the 1:35 mark of the third. In between, the Blue Knights had five more corners and hit the left post twice.
"We have a good defensive team, and I think that showed really well," said Derck, "especially with the amount of corners they had."
Watchilla and Barbacci added their 38th and 45th goals of the season, respectively, in just more than a minute's time in the fourth.
"I wouldn't say that we looked to completely eliminate them from the game," said Fessler, "but I thought we did a pretty good job of limiting what they could do."
Wyoming Seminary, on the other hand, was intent on slowing Eagles scoring leader Yeager (17 goals, 36 points this season), and the defense consistently neutralized Line Mountain's speed on the flanks.
"We took Yeager out of the game. We knew we had to do that," Klassner said. "We tried to get in as many passing lanes as we could to deny her the ball."
Line Mountain's lone corner was earned with 4:10 to play, and Watchilla stepped to Taylor Rothermel's look from the top-left side of the circle. The Eagles finished with no shots.
"Really, we just had to generate more attack," said Fessler. "They stuck to the ball very hard; they had very good stick skills, and very good defensive sticks. I don't want to say it threw us off, but we got a little timid, and just hung back a little bit and let them dictate what happened."
Line Mountain finished its memorable season 11-11-1 with a district silver medal and a state Final Four appearance.
"We were all really happy throughout (the postseason)," said Keim. "We were having a little bit of a rough regular season, and we really came together these last couple games and stepped it up. I'm just really proud of my teammates and how much we stepped up from the regular season until now."
PIAA CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Zephyr Sports Complex, Whitehall H.S.
WYOMING SEMINARY 6, LINE MOUNTAIN 0
First quarter
WS-Ella Barbacci (Anna Mozeleski), 10:04; WS-Izzy Pisano, 0:22.8.
Third quarter
WS-Pisano (Mozeleski), 1:35.
Fourth quarter
WS-Maristany Sanchez-Rodilla, 13:35; WS-Emma Watchilla (Sanchez-Rodilla), 10:08; WS-Barbacci (Mozeleski), 8:50.
Shots: WS 25-0. Corners: WS 16-1. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Line Mountain 2 (Cortney Keim). Saves: Line Mountain 17 (Taylor Deiter); Wyoming Seminary 0 (Laine Cabell, Megan Cotrone).