MANDATA — Emily Gonsar and her Line Mountain teammates played a half of basketball Friday that was nearly a year in the making.
Their galvanizing team goal of winning a playoff game was borne from a one-point district loss last March and fueled a 20-win season that brought them the golden opportunity.
The second-seeded Eagles blitzed visiting Wellsboro, leading by 27 points at halftime, and ended a four-year postseason drought with a 52-23 win in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal.
"That's our potential," said Gonsar. "We know about seeds in districts, but we aren't going to take a team lightly because it's districts. We've got to play like it's the hardest team that we're playing ever, all the time."
Gonsar scored seven first-quarter points, one off her season average, and Line Mountain hit four 3-pointers to build a 19-4 lead. The Eagles forced 19 first-half turnovers while committing only one to go ahead 36-9 at halftime, and led by as many as 32 to bag the program's first district win since 2017 in front of large home crowd.
"We were pretty ramped up," said Line Mountain coach Ian Lundy. "We hadn't played since (Feb. 14), so we were pretty juiced to get out there. Once we scored and we were able to get into our pressure, we really fed off that.
"It was phenomenal. Kind of electric with all the turnovers and baskets."
Senior guards Terri Reichard and Sage Hoover each scored 10 points and combined for 12 steals; junior forward Hannah Ruohoniemi had eight points, six rebounds and four steals; and Gonsar matched Ruohoniemi and fellow senior Jaya London with a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
The Eagles (21-2) won their eighth consecutive game, and set up a semifinal matchup with third-seeded Towanda (20-3), a 36-32 winner over No. 6 Hughesville. They are now guaranteed two games with the district's third-place team qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament.
"We're excited," said Hoover. "We're excited to keep moving on and keep playing our game. It's better than we've done in so long, so we're just going to see where it takes us."
Hornets freshman center Paige Lorson scored a team-best eight points to go with seven rebounds, but all five of Wellsboro's starters were held below their scoring averages. Emma Coolidge, a senior forward who averaged a team-high 11.4 points, managed five on 1-of-9 shooting despite playing until the game's final minute.
Wellsboro's Maddy Mascho scored on the game's opening possession, a layup that resulted in a three-point chance. The Hornets rebounded the missed the free throw and kept the ball away from Line Mountain until the 6:42 mark of the quarter until committing the first of their 35 turnovers.
Liz Spieles scored to tie it after an offensive rebound and assist by Ruohoniemi, and the Eagles bolted to a 19-4 lead as Wellsboro gave away the ball on eight of its next nine trips.
London and Ruohoniemi buried treys early in the 17-2 run, and Gonsar capped it with back-to-back triples, including a buzzer-beater from the left corner.
"Any score, in general, really boosts our confidence because we really love to get into our press," Gonsar said. "That really bumps up our intensity and energy because we can get a lot of tips, deflections or steals from that, and that leads to easy points fast. A lot of times we frazzle teams with that, and get them super-stressed about it."
Wellsboro (11-11) surpassed its nine first-quarter turnovers with 10 in the second period. Hoover and Reichard each had four points and a pair of steals in the second, while London hit her second 3-pointer off the bench.
"Once we started hitting some 3s ... it's kind of next-level when we can hit those shots," said Lundy. "Jaya London hit a couple that were big right away. That brought a whole other energy.
"We have a lot of different people who are capable of hitting those shots. I hope the confidence carries over."
Hoover, who beat the first-half horn with a putback, scored six points in the third quarter as the Eagles maintained a 27-point cushion (45-18). Ruohoniemi opened the fourth with a 3, and Reichard followed shortly after with a steal-and-score to make it 50-18.
"While scouting them we kinda saw that they may be more susceptible to us getting those turnovers," said Hoover. "We're quick on our feet, and we practiced that extra-hard. We just went out there and tried it."
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
LINE MOUNTAIN 52, WELLSBORO 23
Wellsboro (11-11) 23
Chloe Brandenburg 2 0-0 5, Maddy Mascho 1 0-1 2, Emma Brandenburg 0 1-2 1, Emma Coolidge 1 3-6 5, Paige Logsdon 4 0-0 8, Raegan Watkins-Bourret 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-9 23.
3-point goals: C. Brandenburg.
Did not score: Molly Ingerick, Emily Morris, Alyssa Bisbing, Emily Richardson, Hailie Kerr.
Line Mountain (21-2) 52
Sage Hoover 5 0-0 10, Terri Reichard 5 0-0 10, Hannah Ruohoniemi 3 0-2 8, Emily Gonsar 2 2-4 8, Liz Spieles 2 1-1 5, Jaya London 2 1-2 7, Sierra Klinger 1 0-0 2, Kyleigh Masser 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 6-11 52.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2, London 2, Ruohoniemi 2.
Did not score: Sophia Coller, Kiera Leitzel, Brooke Barwick, Madelyn Brown.
Score by quarters
Wellsboro;4;5;9;5 — 23
Line Mountain;19;17;9;7 — 52