MANDATA — Liz Spieles saw the cross-court pass out of the corner of her eye and leaped into the air, contorting her body to reach well behind her head for a steal. As soon as her feet touched the court, she snapped a pass downcourt to teammate Terri Reichard for Line Mountain's tie-breaking layup.
The play not only put the Eagles in front midway through the fourth quarter; it sparked a game-defining run that brought them a 13th consecutive victory.
Line Mountain, which trailed by 11 points early in the second period, turned that deficit completely around in the waning minutes and then held off an East Juniata charge to win, 36-33, Friday in Tri-Valley League girls basketball.
"We've had a couple slow starts lately," said Eagles coach Ian Lundy, "but we keep finding a way to fight back and win."
Line Mountain broke a 23-all tie in the fourth with an 11-0 run that saw Reichard score eight points — all but two in transition — make two steals and block a shot. Spieles added a 3-pointer in the spree that thrust the Eagles in front 34-23 with 2:33 to play.
"You wait for them to make a mistake and then you act on it," said Spieles, a junior. "Once you get that one run, it motivates you to keep going to get more. We just kept being motivated by the good things we were doing. It was definitely energizing, but we knew it wasn't over."
The visiting Tigers scored on four consecutive trips in the final 80 seconds, starting with a Grace Hibbs baseline jumper and ending with a long Lexie Stuck 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds to play. East Juniata couldn't get the ball back despite the Eagles missing a free throw with 1.9 seconds showing.
"We wanted that," said Reichard, who scored a game-high 13 points. "We're just a team and we work together."
Kyleen Michael scored all seven of her points in the second quarter as Line Mountain rallied from a 13-2 deficit, and Spieles added six points. Cypress Feltman scored 11 to pace the Tigers, while Hibbs had eight. Marissa Coudriet pulled 11 rebounds for East Juniata.
The Eagles (13-1 overall, 11-0 TVL), who haven't lost since dropping their season opener, own the area's longest current win streak — two more than Mount Carmel — and are in the mix for the District 4 Class 3A top seed. They play at Juniata, the nearest threat to the TVL crown, on Tuesday.
East Juniata (7-7, 4-6), which had won three in a row, started 5-of-13 from the floor and led 10-2 at the end of one quarter. The lead quickly grew to 11 on Feltman's 3-pointer a minute into the second in the midst of the Eagles starting 2-for-20 with six turnovers.
"We were getting quality shots, and in the second quarter we got some shots to fall," said Lundy. "As bad as it felt seeing all those missed shots, we still played defense and only trailed by four at the half."
Michael scored baskets almost four minutes apart and then hit a right-corner 3-pointer to get the Eagles within 15-11 at the break. Line Mountain tied it at 17 on a Spieles 3-pointer early in the second half, and then went to a press that helped create nine turnovers through game's end.
"Part of when we don't score is it doesn't allow us to get any full-court pressure," Lundy said. "We go back to (man-to-man), which is solid, but it's not the same energy. I think we're a different team when we're able to do that."
The Tigers went 2-of-8 in the third quarter, but they were still tied at 23 when Reichard returned from a short rest due to foul trouble. The Eagles' 11-0 run coincided with Reichard's return, with the first seven points of the spree scored in just 38 seconds. It took them 13 minutes and 21 seconds of game time to score their first seven points.
"(The start was) very nerve-wracking and for me it's frustrating, but we're a good team," said Reichard. "We just rely on encouragement from all of our teammates. We keep each other's heads up, take that deep breath and go back out on the court ready to play."
Line Mountain shot 6-for-12 in the fourth, hiking their shooting percentage to 32% for the game.
"Every time we're down or anytime it's close," said Spieles, "we're always, like, 'We got this. We have done this before. We know that we can do it again.'"
LINE MOUNTAIN 36, EAST JUNIATA 33
East Juniata (7-7, 4-6) 33
Lexie Stuck 2 0-0 5, Cypress Feltman 5 0-0 11, Marissa Coudriet 2 2-2 6, Grace Hibbs 3 2-2 8, Sara Brackbill 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 5-8 33.
3-point goals: Feltman, Stuck.
Did not score: Macy Buskey, Cadee Becker.
Line Mountain (13-1, 11-0) 36
Sage Hoover 2 0-1 4, Terri Reichard 5 3-4 13, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 1-2 3, Emily Gonsar 0 1-3 1, Liz Spieles 2 0-0 6, Jaya London 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 3 0-0 7. Totals 14 5-10 36.
3-point goals: Spieles 2, Michael.
Did not score: Sierra Klinger.
JV score: Line Mountain 30-25.