MILTON — Brooklyn Wade's three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning started a 10-1 run for Milton, but the rally fell just short against Line Mountain in a nonleague softball game Friday.
Wade and Kiera Nickles each finished with three RBIs for the Black Panthers. Nickles' two hits resulted in two doubles, and she scored one run. Kendall Fedder and Rylie Anispach both scored twice for Milton (0-13) during the late stretch.
Brooke Novinger was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate to go along with a game-high five RBIs for the Eagles. Janessa Barwick scored three times for Line Mountain, while Kiera Leitzel and Brooke Barwick recorded two RBIs each.
Line Mountain 11, Milton 10
Line Mountain;035;021;0 — 11-12-4
Milton;000;052;3 — 10-8-2
WP: Natalie Witmer. LP: Alivia Winder.
Line Mountain: Janessa Barwick 1-for-2, 3 runs; Sophia Coller 1-for-4, run, RBI; Brooke Navinger 4-for-4, double, run, 5 RBIs; Kyleigh Masser 0-for-2, run; Miley Brezgel 1-for-5, run; Kaitlynn Hayes 1-for-4, run; Kiera Leitzel 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Kailey Buriak 1-for-2, run; Brooke Barwick 1-for-5, run, 2 RBIs.
Milton: Kiera Nickles 2-for-5, 2 doubles, run, 3 RBIs; Madelyn Nicholas 1-for-3, run, RBI; Brooklyn Wade 1-for-3, HR (5th, 2 on), 3 RBIs; Erin Hess 0-for-4, run; Joshalyn Bobb 1-for-4, run; Kendall Fedder 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Rylie Anispach 1-for-3, 2 runs; Winder 0-for-2, run, RBI.