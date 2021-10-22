NEWPORT — Standing behind his team’s bench area chatting with friends and family — even posing for a few pictures — Chandon Maurer and his Line Mountain teammates were carrying out their typical post-game routines.
Only this one differed than the previous seven outings.
While frustration and disappointment shrouded the moments following Line Mountain’s earlier football contests, a different set of emotions was visible as the Eagles spent time with those who crossed the Susquehanna River with them.
Well, winning will do that.
“It feels great,” Maurer admitted following the Eagles’ 13-10 conquest of Mid-Penn Liberty Division playmate Newport Friday night at brisk Katchmer Field.
Finally breaking through and snaring a long-overdue result, Line Mountain constructed an early lead behind a long touchdown pass from Blake Readinger to Aidan Herb and Nolan Baumert’s lengthy scamper.
Yet even though Brandon Carson’s bunch was sitting on a 13-0 halftime lead, Newport used a strong third quarter highlighted by Aiden Dishman’s 24-yard touchdown run, and Gage Wirth’s 22-yard field to crawl within three.
And that tenuous lead was still very much intact when Newport’s Mason Messick zipped a pass toward Lawrence Tsuseb with 34 seconds to go that Maurer knocked to the turf with one of his mitts. Two snaps later, win No. 1 was in the books.
“I dropped back and I saw the quarterback rolling out and a guy coming right behind me,” recalled Maurer, the Eagles’ sophomore inside backer. “And then I saw the quarterback throw and it was right at my chest — but I ended up dropping the thing.”
Close call or not, Line Mountain (1-7, 1-3) will take it.
Baumert finished with 140 yards on 18 carries — he rushed for 175 yards on 17 attempts and scored a second-half touchdown in last weekend’s narrow loss at North Penn-Mansfield — including a 28-yard score early in the second quarter.
“He has done a really great job the last two weeks,” said Carson, whose Eagles were inside the Newport 30 two other times in the first half and got nothing.
Yet it was a big-time finish midway through the opening quarter that propelled the visitors in front as Herb was able to get behind the defense and haul in a perfectly thrown pass from Readinger — just one play after a bad snap.
In fact, the Eagles were facing a 2nd-and-33 at that point.
“After that bad snap, I knew we had to come up with a big play,” Carson said of Herb’s touchdown reception. “We were 0-7, so I said what the heck. We decided to take a shot and Blake made a really nice throw. … That was a big play.”
Despite its 13-0 advantage at the start of the third quarter, Newport (2-7, 2-3) was wound up after skipper Todd Rothermel — Rothermel played and coached at Line Mountain before relocating west — unleashed some choice words.
While the Buffaloes showed some of the alignment they used throughout the third quarter in the first half — Rothermel sent another O-lineman on the field and shifted tackle Tyler Geer to tight end — they really came off the ball and attacked.
Dishman, who finished with 116 yards on 28 carries, picked up 82 just in the third quarter. And it was his 24-yard cutback run with 7:31 to go in the third that sliced Line Mountain’s advantage to 13-7, and shifted the momentum.
Then, in the final minute of the third, Gage Wirth popped a 22-yard field goal that closed the gap to a mere three points. Yet that was it.
“It was ‘Buck sweep’ or it was ‘Belt,’” Rothermel admitted. “We were taking our pick and off we would go. Again, it was do your assignment and do it at a better pace and (with) more intensity. It’s what we’re capable of doing and good things happen.”
“They really took it to us,” Carson said. “I knew we’d see a different Newport team.”
Once the fourth quarter started, the Eagles stiffened, forcing a three-and-out that gave the visitors the ball back at their own 24. And despite an untimely penalty, Carson & Co. were able to move the ball to the Buffaloes 20 before stalling on a bad snap.
More importantly, they knocked nearly seven minutes off the clock.
While Newport picked up one first down behind Messick’s series of short and intermediate throws, the Buffs were facing a 4th-and-short at the 50 when Maurer stuck his hand in the passing lane and knocked the ball away to preserve win No. 1.
No wonder Maurer felt great. Plenty of others did, too.
LINE MOUNTAIN 13, NEWPORT 10
Line Mountain;6;7;0;0 — 13
Newport;0;0;10;0 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM-Aidan Herb 59 pass from Blake Readinger (kick failed)
Second quarter
LM-Nolan Baumert 28 run (Chase Zerbe kick)
Third quarter
N-Aiden Dishman 24 run (Gage Wirth kick)
N-FG Wirth 22
TEAM STATISTICS
;LM;N
First downs;11;11
Rushes-yards;40-143;35-98
Passing yards;102;65
Passing yards;5-10-1;6-17-1
Penalties-yards;5-54;1-10
Fumbles-lost;4-0;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 18-140, TD; Beau Keim 8-30; Blake Readinger 8-11; Chandon Maurer 1-2; Team 5-(-40). Newport: Aiden Dishman 28-116, TD; Caleb Godbout 1-0; Mason Messick 5-(-1); Team 1-(-17).
PASSING — Line Mountain: Readinger 5-10-1, 102 yards, TD. Newport: Messick 6-17-1, 65 yards.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Aidan Kritzer 3-36; Herb 1-59, TD; Connor Finlan 1-7. Newport: Godbout 5-59; Dishman 1-6.