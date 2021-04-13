HALIFAX — A pair of errors in the third inning cost Line Mountain in a 4-1 loss to Halifax in Tri-Valley League softball Monday.
Line Mountain pitcher Kaely Walshaw retired the first batter of the inning, the second reached on an error and Walshaw struck out next batter.
However, a second error put two runners on base. After a passed ball allowed the first run to score, Alyza Steinhauer hit an RBI double and the next two batters singled to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
The Eagles got one run back — also unearned — in the top of the fifth. Jordan Brezgel drew a walk to lead off the inning, and reached third base when Kya Matter reached on a two-base error with one out. Brezgel scored on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Brooke Novinger.
Halifax pitcher Mackenzie Sawdey retired the next batter to get out of the inning.
Matter pitched in relief and allowed one hit, while striking out six in 22/3 innings.
Emily Gonsar hit a pair of singles for the Eagles.
Halifax 4, Line Mountain 1
Line Mountain 000 010 0 — 1-6-2
Halifax 004 000 x — 4-7-2
Kaely Walshaw, Kya Matter (4) and Kylie Klinger. Mackenzie Sawdey and Hannah Roland.
WP: Sawdey; LP: Walshaw.
Line Mountain: Emily Gonsar 2-for-3.
Halifax: Ashley Cooper 2B; Alyza Steinhauer 2B.