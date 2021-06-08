The Daily Item
The PIAA announced the location of the Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal between Line Mountain and Brandywine Heights.
The teams will clash at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon Valley College in Annville.
Line Mountain (19-3) — the District 4 champion — defeated Elk Lake on Monday in the opening round, 6-0.
The Bullets, which beat Upper Dauphin in the District 3 championship game last week, were the nightcap at Topton on Monday, defeating District 6 runner-up Penns Valley, 3-2 under the lights.
All tickets for Thursday’s game must be purchased online on piaa.org., and no tickets will be sold at the gate.
The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal will advance to Monday’s semifinal and play the winner of Williams Valley and Mount Union.
One of the Eagles’ three losses this year came in an nonleague game early in the year against the Vikings, which won the Class A state championship in 2019.