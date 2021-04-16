SELINSGROVE — Cheyenne Ebersole scored on a passed ball in the top of the 10th inning, and Kya Matter struck out the final two hitters of the game with the tying run on third as Line Mountain beat Selinsgrove, 2-1, in 10 innings in nonleague softball action on Thursday.
The Seals (3-4) got a triple in the first inning from Kayla Shrawder, who later scored on a passed ball to give Selinsgrove a 1-0 lead. Matter reached third on an outfield error, and Courtney Laudenslager singled her home to tie the game.
Ebersole started on second to open the 10th inning. After an out, she advanced to third on the second out of the inning. After an intentional walk to Matter, Selinsgrove pitcher Sofia Ramer got to a 1-2 count, before a passed ball allowed the go-ahead run to score.
In the Seals half of the 10th, Brooklyn Scholl started at second, and Ramer sacrificed her to third. The next two batters bunted for the Seals. Scholl was forced to remain at third each time, but the bases were loaded with one out.
Six of Matter’s final seven pitches were strikes. She finished with eight strikeouts in four innings of relief to pick up the victory. Kaley Walshaw struck out nine, and didn’t allow an earned run in her six innings of work for the Eagles (4-2).
Ramer worked all 10 innings for the Seals. She scattered three hits, striking out 12 and not walking a hitter.
Line Mountain 2,
Selinsgrove 1 (10 inn.)
Line Mountain 000 001 000 1 — 2-3-1
Selinsgrove 100 000 000 0 — 1-4-3
Kaely Walshaw, Kya Matter (7) and Kylie Klinger. Sofia Ramer and Kaitlyn Eisley.
WP: Matter; LP: Ramer.
Line Mountain: Cassie Laudenslager 1-for-4, RBI; Walshaw, 1-for-3, double.
Selinsgrove: Kylee Hessek 1-for-4, double; Kayla Shrawder 1-for-4, triple, run.
n Midd-West 14,
Milton 2 (5 inn.)
MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West didn’t score in the five innings on Wednesday, but since that drought, the Mustangs have scored 24 runs in nine innings.
Sarah Shupp stayed hot for Midd-West (4-3 overall, 2-3 HAC-I) knocking in four runs for the second straight game. Teagan Schreffler also homered for the second consecutive contest.
Alysia Preito knocked in two runs in the first inning for Milton (0-4 overall and HAC-I) to give the Black Panthers an early 2-0 lead.
Midd-West 14, Milton 2 (5 inn.)
Milton 200 00 — 2-4-5
Midd-West 157 1x — 14-12-0
Miranda Hess, Adriana Allabach (4) and Gabby Whiteknight. Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (4) and Mckennin Voss.
WP: Oldt; LP: Hess.
Milton: Alysia Preito, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alanna Keister 2-for-4, 4 runs; Sarah Shupp 2-for-4, triple, run, 4 RBIs; Caroline Zerby 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Teagan Schreffler 2-for-2, homer (3rd, solo), double, 2 runs, RBI.
n East Juniata 15,
Greenwood 0 (3 inn.)
COCOLAMUS — Brooke Watts struck out seven, while Carlee Barrick and Macy Buskey each knocked in three runs for the Tigers in the TVL win.
Lexi Stuck knocked in two runs for East Juniata (3-2 overall, 3-1 TVL).
Greenwood falls to 0-4 overall and TVL.
East Juniata 15,
Greenwood 0 (3 inn.)
Greenwood 000 — 0-3-3
East Juniata 591 – 15-6-3
Riley Danko and Taylor Burkepile. Brooke Watts and Carlee Barrick.
Greenwood: Hannah Lesher 2-for-2.
East Juniata: Barrick 1-for-1, double, 3 RBIs; Macy Buskey, homer, 3 RBIs; Lexi Stuck, double, 2 RBIs.