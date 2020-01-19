NEW OXFORD — Line Mountain placed third at the 29-team New Oxford Invitational wrestling tournament Friday.
The Eagles finished with 159 points, 12 ahead of the host team. Red Land won the team title with 163 points, just ahead of Canton, which finished with 162.5 points.
Line Mountain was led by three runners-up in the tournament — Blake Wirt (120 pounds), Bryce Carl (145) and Jacob Feese (182).
Matty Coller (152) and Riley Heim (160) both placed third for the Eagles. Mason Leshock (126) and Dominick Bridi (220) added fifth-place finishes, and Ian Coller (138) placed eighth.
Team standings
1. Red Land 163, 2. Canton 162.5, 3. Line Mountain 159, 4. New Oxford 147, 5. St. Joseph’s Academy 138.5, 6. Middletown 120, 7. York Suburban 113, 8. Parkland 110.5, 9. Northern York 104.5, 10. Troy 94, 11. Brandywine Heights 90, 12. Waynesboro 76.5, 13. LaSalle 69, 14. Harry S. Truman 64.5, 15. Milton Hershey 64, 16. Northeastern 57.5, 17. Littlestown 56.5, 18. Biglerville 56, 19. Central Dauphin East 55, 20. Hanover 50, 21. West York 48.5, 22. Fairfield 47, (t)23. Hershey 41, (t) 23. Muhlenberg 41, 25. Susquehannock 34, 26. Susquehanna Township 33, 27. Delone Catholic 22, 28. Greencastle Antrim 15.5, 29. Tulpehocken 5.
Line Mountain individual results
First round
106: Isaac Landis (Canton) pinned Brody Long (LM), 3:20; 120: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Caleb Hafer (Muhlenberg), 0:23; 126: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Dalton Kirby (Hanover), 0:28; 132: Amonn Ohl (St. Joseph’s Academy) pinned Lane Schadel (LM), 0:05; 138: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Edward Scheck (Muhlenberg), 1:58; 145: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Ryan Maley (Northeastern), 1:29; 152: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Dayton Ramsburg (Fairfield), 0:29; 160: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Jacob Ortman (Parkland), 3:17; 170: Cale King (LM) pinned Tristan Bingeman (Hershey), 4:31; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Damion Williams (Middletown), 0:59; 220: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Dallas Andrews (Harry S. Truman), 1:24.
Consolation first round
106: Noah Millhouse (Red Land) maj. dec. Brody Long (LM), 12-0; 132: Kolby Portko (Northern York) pinned Lane Schadel (LM), 4:00
Quarterfinals
120: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Joshua Sterner (Brandywine Heights), 0:35; 126: Ayden Bertoldi (Hershey) dec. Mason Leshock, 11-7; 138: Noah Rice (York Suburban) dec. Ian Coller, 4-2, SV; 145: Bryce Carl (LM) maj. dec. Riley Parker (Canton), 11-3; 152: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Logan Salisbury (New Oxford), 2:32; 160: Riley Heim (LM) dec. Tate Neiderer (Delone Catholic), 10-8, SV; 170: Bay Blaschak (Northern York) pinned Cale King (LM), 1:39; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Dan Ford (LaSalle), 3:50; 220: Cam Metzel (Red Land) dec. Dominick Bridi (LM), 5-3.
Consolation second round
126: Mason Leshock (LM) dec. Lance Beckner (New Oxford), 3-2, SV; 138: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Matt Deysher (Brandywine Heights), 0:48; 170: Jude Minnich (LaSalle) pinned Cale King (LM), 2:03; 220: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Jose Ramirez (Milton Hershey), 4:00.
Semifinals
120: Blake Wirt (LM) dec. Zachary Emory (York Suburban), 8-6; 145: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Malcolm Gerlach (Hanover), 5:24; 152: Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph’s Academy) tech. fall over Matty Coller (LM), 15-0, 3:38; 160: Keegan Rothrock (St. Joseph’s Academy) pinned Riley Heim (LM), 2:10; 182: Jacob Feese (LM) dec. Hayden Reichard (Waynesboro), 6-1.
Consolation semifinals
126: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Kaden Rouzer (Waynesboro), 4:58; 138: Bryce Brennan (Red Land) dec. Ian Coller (LM), 5-0; 220: Dominick Bridi (LM) dec. Brock Hofler (Susquehannock), 3-0.
Seventh-place matches
138: Joe Dolak (Parkland) dec. Ian Coller (LM), 3-2
Fifth-place matches
126: Mason Leshock (LM) dec. Bryson Neidigh (York Suburban), 13-6; 220: Dominick Bridi (LM) dec. Travis Armstrong (Central Dauphin East), 5-4.
Third-place matches
152: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Jacob Turner (Troy), 4:17; 160: Riley (LM) Heim pinned Jose Mendez (Milton Hershey), 2:14.
Finals
120: Sheldon Seymour (Troy) pinned Blake Wirt (LM), 0:36; 145: Joseph Spear (Middletown) dec. Bryce Carl (LM), 11-4; 182: Dylan Forbes (New Oxford) dec. Jacob Feese (LM), 12-8.