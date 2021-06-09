Kya Matter learned a hard, but necessary, lesson two years ago as a sophomore in the first round of the state playoffs.
Susquenita rallied against Matter in the first round of states with three of its four runs coming in extra innings in a 4-3 nine-inning victory.
“You can’t let emotions get the best of you,” Matter said after the Eagles defeated Wyalusing in the District 4 final. “You have to have confidence; and it will work out for the best.”
Matter is part of an Eagles senior class — along with Kaely Walshaw, Kylie Klinger, Cheyenne Ebersole and Victoria Cave — that won the school’s first two district titles and league championships, and Monday’s win over the Warriors was the school’s first state playoff win.
“It feels amazing to because no other (softball) team (in school history) has done anything like this,” Walshaw said. “We’ve always been the underdogs (in softball), so to come out and accomplish this, it’s just amazing.”
Next on the list is a possible trip to Penn State University, but the Eagles don’t want to get ahead of themselves.
“It’s a fresh slate (the state playoffs). It’s our prove-ourself point,” Matter said. “We had never won a state playoff game until now. To do it as a senior, it’s just amazing.”
Line Mountain (20-3) gets another chance to add to its legacy this afternoon at 1 p.m. against District 3 champion Brandywine Heights (15-9) at Lebanon Valley College in Annville.
The Bullets won a District 3 Class 3A title in 2018, and dropped an opening-round state game to Warrior Run. They dropped to Class 2A in 2019, and finished second to Susquenita in districts that year, but rallied to make the state championship game, in which the Bullets lost to Frazier.
This year’s version of Brandywine Heights got hot at the right time. The Bullets lost three of the final five regular-season games. One loss was to District 2-4 Class 6A champion Hazleton, and another was to Trinity, which finished at 14-2 and was the top-seed in the District 3 Class 3A tournament before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Pequea Valley.
Brandywine Heights beat Pequea Valley, 4-0, in a division crossover game in the Berks League.
Brandywine Heights, which beat Upper Dauphin 2-1 in the District 3 championship game, will attempt to attack the Eagles the same way Elk Lake did, using bunts to put the ball in play against Matter, who has struck out 146 hitters in 69 innings this season, for 14.8 strikeouts every seven innings.
Naomi Fay, a four-year starter for the Bullets, scored two of the three runs for Brandywine Heights in the state opener from the leadoff spot, including the game-winning run when the Bullets didn’t hit a ball out of the infield after Fay’s leadoff walk in the fifth.
The winner of today’s game advances to Monday’s semifinals. The winner plays the winner of District 6 champion Mount Union (19-3) and District 11 champion Williams Valley (20-4). That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Milesburg Little League Complex today. One of Line Mountain’s three losses this season came at the hands of the Vikings (14-5 on April 8), including Matter’s only loss of the season.