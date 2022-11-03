Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson has heard the whispers about Southern Columbia not being as good as it’s been in years past. He’s well aware that the Tigers are coming into the playoffs carrying three losses and in danger of failing to win nine games for the first time since 1986.
He’s not buying it. He knows his Eagles are facing the five-time defending Class 2A state champions in their playoff opener, and from what he’s seen, the Tigers remain capable of making it six.
“The teams that they lost to are good football teams,” Carson said. “Everyone’s said Southern lost and they’re not as good, but on film, they’ve looked motivated and physical. It’s a tough matchup for us.”
That doesn’t mean that Carson’s conceding this game to the Tigers. The Line Mountain coach knows his opponents are a talented group, but he’s convinced that the Eagles are every bit good enough to play with Southern Columbia and wants his players to understand that.
“I want to play as physical as we’re capable of playing,” Carson said. “My expectations are for us to play as close to our potential as we can, and if we can do that, that puts us in position for things to go our way and for us to be in the game.”
A year ago in the first round of the postseason, that didn’t happen. The Eagles proved unable to put up much resistance to Southern Columbia in the opener, falling behind 35-7 after one quarter and ultimately absorbing a 62-14 loss that served as the Tigers’ first step in their run to Hershey.
This year, Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth expects that the Eagles will provide a stiffer test for his team.
“They’ve got more wins and they were very competitive against teams that are having strong seasons, and they’ve returned a lot of starters on both sides of the ball,” Roth said. “So overall, it’s just a better football team. They don’t throw the ball a ton, but they give you a lot to defend because they run a lot of variety on offense.”
But it’s the Line Mountain defense that has the majority of Roth’s attention because the Eagles have shown rapid improvement since a tough start to the season and because they present multiple looks. Over the past eight games, the Eagles have allowed an average of 21.5 points per game, and in their games against Juniata and Upper Dauphin Area, Roth noticed Line Mountain presenting two completely different looks.
“They go back and forth between an odd front and an even front, and that’s pretty unusual,” he said. “We’ll see changes from time to time, but this is a team that has bounced back and forth between the two at least over the last two games.
“For your offense, you have to be a little more on your toes and focus on your assignments. Unlike a lot of teams, they’re not going to be lining up in the same positions and formation play after play.”
But the Tigers have an excellent counter to that with the return of Wes Barnes, who got injured in a loss to Danville but is expected to be at full strength for this matchup. With Barnes on the field, the Tigers now boast two elite running backs in Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, critical to making their vaunted Wing-T offense run effectively.
“He’s an outstanding player on both sides of the ball and gives us that big play potential,” Roth said. “He takes a lot of pressure off Wisloski because now there’s two guys who are capable of breaking a big play at any time. He’ll help us at linebacker, and mentally, guys know we’re a stronger football team with him.”
Carson’s goal is to get the Eagles to understand their own strengths as well as the Tigers know theirs. While Roth has seen his team express its desire to earn another shot at Mount Carmel in two weeks, Line Mountain’s players have had a harder time understanding that they belong at this level as the Eagles seek their first playoff win since 2017.
“Our coaching staff sees what these kids are capable of, and it’s just getting them to play with that confidence,” Carson said. “That’s a struggle. Teams like Southern, the confidence comes because they’ve been doing it for so long as a team.
“Back in the early 1990s, we had that sort of confidence. We’ve started figuring things out, and it shows that in four of our six losses, we were leading or tied at halftime. We just need to get that last part figured out and play with the confidence that we’ll do what it takes to win the football game.”