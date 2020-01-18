MANDATA — Riley Young and Cameren Hunsberger each scored 16 points to lead Line Mountain to a 59-29 nonleague boys basketball victory over Montgomery on Friday night.
The Eagles (3-10) led by seven at the break, but limited the Red Raiders to just two field goals in the third quarter on their way to a 19-point lead.
Tyler Bradley and Colton Smith each chipped in eight points for Line Mountain.
Line Mountain 59,
Montgomery 29
Montgomery (3-11) 29
Logan Almedia 2 0-1 4; Steven Prince 4 0-0 10; Cameron Yeagle 0 2-2 2; Maurice Walters 2 0-2 5; Alex Hans 2 0-4 4; Brent Lean 0 1-2 1; Gavin Moore 1 0-1 3. Totals 11 3-12 29.
3-point goals: Prince 2, Walters, Lean.
Did not score: Rayne Parrish, Alex Hans.
Line Mountain (3-10) 59
Riley Young 5 5-8 16; Jace Hackenberg 2 0-0 5; Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2; Travis Fees 1 1-2 3; Cameren Hunsberger 6 2-2 16; Caden Lahr 0 1-4 1; Tyler Bradley 4 0-2 8; Colton Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 9-18 59.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 2, Young, Hackenberg.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Maverick Bradigan, Jeremy Lubnow.
Score by quarters
Montgomery 8 11 4 6 — 29
Line Mountain 13 13 18 15 — 59
n Northumberland Chr. 70,
Belleville Mennonite 24
BELLEVILLE — Aaron Knauss scored 23 points, and Jack Garvin chipped in 22 as the Warriors led 49-8 at halftime in the ACAA contest.
Knauss finished with 10 steals. David King had 11 points for Northumberland Christian (8-6 overall, 5-0 ACAA-Eastern Division).
Northumberland Christian 70,
Belleville Christian 24
Northumberland Chr. (8-6) 70
Nate Klinger 1 0-0 2; Jack Garvin 9 3-5 22; David King 5 1-3 11; Aaron Knauss 9 0-0 23; Luke Snyder 2 2-3 6; Cole Knauss 1 2-2 4; Justin Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 8-13 70.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 5, Garvin.
Did not score: Rodney Englehardt, Henry McElroy, Jackson King, Jacob King, Jackson Kelly, Donald Rager.
Belleville Mennonite (2-6) 24
Jared Flood 2 0-2 4; Ben Aungst 5 0-0 10; Mitchell Kauffman 1 0-0 2; Daniel Yoder 0 0-2 0; Zachary Snook 3 2-5 8. Totals 11 2-9 24.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Norry Chr. 31 18 7 14 — 70
Belleville Menn. 6 2 9 7 — 29