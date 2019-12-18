MANDATA — All signs pointed to a dominant Halifax boys basketball victory on Tuesday in Tri-Valley League action.
The undefeated Wildcats faced winless Line Mountain — an Eagles squad that was last in the TVL in defense heading into the game.
“It’s frustrating for me because I consider myself a defense-first coach,” Line Mountain coach Steve Kelley said. “We needed to change some things defensively, little things.”
Those defensive changes provided the most surprising result of the season.
Line Mountain shut down Halifax on its way to a dominant 58-18 TVL victory.
Tyler Bradley scored 22 points and Riley Young added 15 for Line Mountain, which led 27-10 at halftime.
“Our point guards controlled the tempo of the game very well,” Kelley said. “Our offense clicked because all our players played within themselves, their strengths and worked as a team. And our defensive effort drove our confidence on offense.”
Halifax did not score more than six points in any quarter.
Line Mountain limited Halifax post player Nate Blasick to just 10 points — one night after scoring 32 points in Halifax’s win over Millersburg on Monday night.
“Our bigs were able to keep Blasick out of the paint for the most part,” Kelley said. “We knew he was a force on the offensive glass and our guys controlled the boards.”
Line Mountain 58, Halifax 18
Halifax (4-1) 18
Nathan Blasick 5 0-0 10, Wyatt Miller 1 2-4 5, Corey Attivo 1 0-0 2, Nick Maulfair 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 3-6 18.
3-point goals: Miller.
Did not score: Judah Miller, Zane Cassell, Spencer Enders, Zack Stoneroad, Caden Funk.
Line Mountain (1-5) 58
Riley Young 7 1-2 15, Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2, Cameren Hunsberger 4 2-4 11, Caden Lahr 3 0-2 6, Tyler Bradley 9 3-6 22, Colton Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-14 58.
3-point goals: Hunsberger, Bradley.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Jace Hackenberg, Travis Feese, Maverick Bradigan
Score by quarters
Halifax 6 4 4 4 — 18
Line Mountain 12 15 15 16 — 58
n Central Columbia 75,
Midd-West 41
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays dominated the first half to the tune of a 44-12 lead after the first 16 minutes on its way to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Stefan Leitzel scored a team-high 14 points for the Mustangs (2-3), who also got a double-double from Isaac Hummel. Hummel finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Central Columbia 75,
Midd-West 41
Midd-West (2-3) 41
Braedon Reid 4 0-0 9, Hunter Wolfley 0 2-2 2, Carter Knepp 1 0-0 2, Stefan Leitzel 5 4-5 14, Andrew Oldt 1 2-2 4, Isaac Hummel 5 0-3 10. Totals 16 8-12 41.
3-point goals: Reid.
Did not score: Easton Erb, Cordell Hostetler, Griffen Paige, Owen Solomon, Chris Fisher.
Central Columbia (3-1) 75
Eli Morrison 6 2-2 16, Luke Zeisloft 2 2-4 6, Russel Gump 3 0-0 6, Zander Bradley 3 0-0 6, Dylan Harris 6 0-0 15, Garrett McNelis 2 0-0 4, Logan Connor 3 2-2 10, Patrick Yost 6 0-0 12. Totals 31 6-8 75.
3-point goals: Harris 3, Morrison 2, Connor 2.
Did not score: Logan Wellcom, Dylan Gregory.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 6 6 17 12 — 41
Central Columbia 22 22 19 12 — 75
n Northumberland Chr. 85,
Grace Prep 53
STATE COLLEGE — Aaron Knauss scored 24 points, Jack Garvin added 18, and the Warriors led 43-17 at halftime on their way to an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
David King chipped in 15 points for Northumberland Christian (2-4, 2-0 ACAA).
Northumberland Chr. 85,
Grace Prep 53
Northumberland Chr. (2-4) 85
Nathan Klinger 1 2-3 5, Jack Garvin 8 0-2 18, Jackson Kelly 4 0-0 8, David King 7 0-0 15, Aaron Knauss 9 2-3 24, Luke Snyder 1 0-0 2, Cole Knauss 2 0-0 4, Justin Ross 2 1-4 5, Joshua King 1 0-0 2, Rodney Englehardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 5-12 85.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 4, Garvin 2, Klinger 2, D. King.
Did not score: Jacob King, Henry McElroy, Donnie Rager.
Grace Prep 53
Ethan Costella 1 0-0 2, Jesse Codner 1 2-3 4, Isaac Maas 7 5-6 19, Will Brown 1 0-0 3, Andrew Summers 11 1-2 25. Totals 21 8-11 53.
3-point goals: Summers 2, Brown.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian 23 20 20 22 — 85
Grace Prep 10 7 13 23 — 53