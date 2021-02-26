MANDATA — After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Line Mountain was fighting from behind for most of Thursday’s Tri-Valley League girls basketball game against East Juniata.
Emily Gonsar was fouled shooting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and made all three free throws to force overtime. In overtime, Terri Reichard hit a 3-pointer, and Liberty Downs scored all three of her points to lift the Eagles to a 29-23 win.
Gonsar scored a team-high eight points for Line Mountain, which trailed 20-14 after three quarters.
The Tigers’ Alyssa Robinson scored eight of her game-high 11 points during a game-opening 14-0 run that stretched into the second quarter.
Line Mountain 29,
East Juniata 23, OT
East Juniata (8-6) 23
Cypress Feltman 3 0-0 6, Amara Brubaker 2 0-0 4, Marissa Coudriet 0 0-6 0, Leah Sankey 1 0-1 2, Alyssa Robinson 4 0-0 11. Totals 10 0-7 23.
3-point goals: Robinson 3.
Did not score: Isabel Naylor, Paige Ritzman.
Line Mountain (8-10) 29
Sage Hoover 1 0-2 2, Terri Reichard 2 0-0 5, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 2 0-0 4, Liberty Downs 1 1-2 3, Emily Gonsar 2 3-3 8, Elizabeth Spieles 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 4-7 29.
3-point goals: Reichard, Gonsar, Spieles.
Did not score: Jaya London, Kylie Klinger.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 9 7 4 3 0 — 23
Line Mountain 0 10 4 9 6 — 23
n Southern Columbia 31,
Hughesville 23
CATAWISSA — The Tigers used a dominant third quarter to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter on their way to a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Loren Gehret scored five of her team-high nine points, and Ally Griscavage and Summer Tillett each scored four points as Southern Columbia outscored the Spartans 13-2 in the third quarter.
Hughesville’s only points in the period came on a pair of free throws from Alex Snyder, who scored a game-high 10 points.
Southern Columbia 31,
Hughesville 23
Hughesville (7-10) 23
Snyder 4 2-2 10, Bobak 1 0-0 2, Henry 2 1-2 5, Strother 2 0-0 4, Duff 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-4 23.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Pysher.
Southern Columbia (14-4) 31
Grace Callahan 3 0-0 8, Ally Griscavage 4 0-0 8, Summer Tillett 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 3 3-6 9, Ava Novak 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-6 31.
3-point goals: Callahan 2.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Faith Callahan, Maddie Griscavage, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 9 4 2 8 — 23
Southern Columbia 5 7 13 6 — 31
n South Williamsport 35,
Shikellamy 32
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mounties outscored the Braves 19-13 in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind win in the nonconference game.
Shikellamy (3-10) led by three after the first quarter, by one at halftime, and by three after three quarters.
Averi Dodge scored 10 points to lead the Braves.
South Williamsport 35,
Shikellamy 32
Shikellamy (3-10) 32
Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2, Averi Dodge 4 0-0 10, Jordan Moten 2 0-0 5, Emma Bronowicz 3 0-0 6, Tori Scheller 3 0-0 9, Paige Fausey 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 0-2 32.
3-point goals: Scheller 3, Dodge 2, Moten.
Did not score: None.
South Williamsport (10-1) 35
Claudia Green 4 3-5 11, Piper Minier 1 0-1 2, Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2, Aleigha Rieppel 4 1-3 10, Rachel Stahl 3 4-6 10. Totals 13 8-15 35.
3-point goals: Rieppel.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 5 5 9 13 — 32
S. Williamsport 2 7 7 19 — 35
n Jersey Shore 34,
Midd-West 33
MIDDLEBURG — Rylee Shawver scored 10 points to pace Midd-West, but the Mustangs couldn’t stop Jersey Shore’s fourth-quarter rally in the HAC-I matchup.
The visiting Bulldogs rallied from 29-21 down after three quarters to win.
Alexis Walter added eight points for Midd-West.
Jersey Shore 34, Midd-West 33
Jersey Shore (2-14) 34
D. Herbst 4 0-0 8, D. Walker 2 1-2 5, C. Shemory 3 0-0 6, R. Wilson 5 1-6 11, A. Schilling 2 0-3 4. Totals 16 2-11 34.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: E. Kauffman, B. Lorson, S. Kauffman, M. Wilt, S. Machmer, N. Haight.
Midd-West (6-11) 33
Rylee Shawver 3 3-4 10, Sage Phillips 1 0-0 2, Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2, Chloe Sauer 0 3-4 3, Bella Fave 3 0-0 6, Alexis Walter 3 2-3 8, Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-11 33.
3-point goals: Shawver.
Did not score: Carmyn Markley, Alyssa Snyder, Marlo Spriggle.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 3 8 10 13 — 34
Midd-West 11 4 14 4 — 33
WEDNESDAY
n Susquenita 50,
East Juniata 45, OT
MCALISTERVILLE — Laurel Stuempfle scored all six of her points in overtime to push Susquenita to a Tri-Valley League win.
The Blackhawks (14-3 overall, 12-1 TVL) were outscored 19-9 by East Juniata in the fourth quarter. The Tigers (8-5, 7-5) managed just one point in overtime, shooting 1-for-4 at the foul line in extra time and 11-of-27 overall.
Amara Brubaker scored a game-high 22 points for East Juniata.
Susquenita 50, East Juniata 45, OT
Susquenita (14-3, 12-1) 50
S. Wechsler 1 0-0 2, M. Blyer 6 1-1 15, L. Stuempfle 3 0-0 6, H. Sherman 7 0-0 16, T. Portzline 3 2-3 11. Totals 20 3-4 50.
3-point goals: Portzline 3, Blyer 2, Sherman 2.
Did not score: M. Fleisher, H. Lingle, G. Flickinger, J. Kinney.
East Juniata (8-5, 7-5) 45
Cypress Feltman 1 1-2 3, Amara Brubaker 9 4-9 22, Marissa Coudriet 4 2-4 6, Leah Sankey 4 3-8 11, Alyssa Robinson 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 11-27 45.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Isabel Naylor, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 15 5 15 9 6 – 50
East Juniata 2 14 9 19 1 — 45