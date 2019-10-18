The Daily Item
MANDATA — Halley Shaffer and Veronica Rebuck scored goals 49 seconds apart in the final 2 1/2 minutes to rally Line Mountain past Shamokin, 4-3, in a nonleague girls soccer game Thursday.
The visiting Indians surged to a 3-1 halftime lead on first-half goals by Kaitlyn Dunn, Suzy Long and Sadie Komara.
Shaffer got the Eagles within one with just fewer than 13 minutes remaining in the match. Her game-tying goal completed a hat trick with 2:26 left. Rebuck then gave Line Mountain the win.
Line Mountain 4, Shamokin 3
First half
S-Kaitlyn Dunn, 36:01; LM-Halley Shaffer (Elizabeth Spieles), 33:58; S-Suzy Long (Sarah Hoover), 28:01; S-Sadie Komara (Sophie Rossnock), 7:28.
Second half
LM-Shaffer, 12:50; LM-Shaffer, 2:26; LM-Veronica Rebuck, 1:37.
Shots: LM 19-10. Corners: 2-2. Saves: Shamokin 14 (Olivia Haupt); Line Mountain 6 (Sara Canepa).
n Southern Columbia 5,
Danville 0
ELYSBURG — Maggie Morrison scored a pair of goals — both with assists from Loren Gehret — within a two-minute span to double the Tigers’ advantage in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover contest.
Gehret scored within the first two minutes of the game, and Morrison’s goals gave Southern Columbia (14-1-3) a 4-0 lead with 13:51 to go in the first half.
Morgan Everett made 10 saves for the Ironmen.
Southern Columbia 5, Danville 0
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, 38:01; SC-Morgan Marks (Colby Bernhard), 29:41; SC-Maggie Morrison (Gehret), 15:49; SC-Morrison (Gehret), 13:51.
Second half
SC-Riley Reed (Marks), 13:51.
Shots: SC, 19-3. Corners: SC, 7-2. Saves: Danville 10 (Morgan Everett); Southern Columbia 3 (Rilyn Wisloski).
n Shikellamy 3, Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Wiley Egan and McKenna Zellers teamed to score goals two minutes apart that sent Shikellamy to a HAC crossover win.
The host Lancers matched Egan’s early goal at the 15-minute mark of the first half before Zellers broke the brief tie a minute later. Egan’s second goal, with a Zellers assist, came with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Shikellamy 3, Loyalsock 1
First half
S-Wiley Egan (Shae Bilger), 34:00; L-Rhandie Jessell, 15:00; S-McKenna Zellers (Egan), 14:00; S-Egan (Zellers), 12:00.
Shots: S 19-3. Corners: S 3-1. Saves: Shikellamy 2 (Cassi Ronk); Loyalsock 16 (M. Houseknecht).
n Meadowbrook Chr. 8,
Centre County Christian 1
MIFFLINTOWN — Amelia Yordy scored five goals and Jackie Stokes added three to lead the Lions to the win in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association quarterfinals.
Meadowbrook Christian (15-4) will play Blair County Christian in the semifinals today at 10:45 a.m.
Meadowbrook Christian 8,
Centre County Christian 1
MC-Amelia Yordy, 36:40; MC-Jackie Stokes (Yordy), 30:02; MC-Stokes (Yordy), 27:03; MC-Yordy (Stokes), 22:39; CCC-Morgan Bair, 13:06; MC-Stokes, 12:49; MC-Yordy, 7:04.
Second half
MC-Yordy (Katie Steck), 22:49; MC-Yordy 16:17.
Shots: MC, 23-3. Corners: MC, 2-1. Saves: MC 1 (Emily Toland); Centre County 7.