WYALUSING — Line Mountain fell behind early, but scored five straight goals in a 7-3 victory over Wyalusing Valley in the opening round of the District 4 Class A girls soccer playoffs on Wednesday.
The Eagles were one of four teams with an under .500 record that got a berth in the playoffs when Williamson finished 7-7 as the No. 14 seed, and they took full advantage against the Rams (13-6).
Olivia Spencer gave Wyalusing a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the game, before Queenlyn Troutman tied the game with a Sage Hoover assist with 16 minutes left in the first half.
That sparked a string of five consecutive goals.
Halley Shaffer broke the tie with 12 minutes left in the first half. Brooke Klinger scored with a Megan Ney assist off a corner to give Line Mountain a 3-1 lead at halftime.
Shaffer scored two unassisted goals early in the second half, one on a loose ball, and the other on a penalty kick, to give Line Mountain a 5-1 lead.
The Rams scored two goals five minutes apart to get back to 5-3, but Shaffer scored her fourth and fifth goals of the game in the final 15 minutes to salt the victory away for Line Mountain.
Wyalusing had allowed just 15 goals on the season.
The Eagles now advance to Saturday's quarterfinals to face No. 2 Mount Carmel (11-4-2) on Saturday at Danville at 6 p.m.
District 4 Class A
First round
at Wyalusing H.S.
Line Mountain 7, Wyalusing 3
First half
Wya-Olivia Spencer, 31:00; LM-Queenlyn Zartman (Sage Hoover), 24:00; LM-Halley Shaffer, 18:00; LM-Brooke Klinger (Megan Nye), 1:00.
Second half
LM-Shaffer, 36:00; LM-Shaffer (penalty kick), 27:00; Wya-Olivia Haley, 25:00; Wya-Layla Botts, 17:00; LM-Shaffer, 15:00; LM-Shaffer, 8:00.
Shots: LM, 24-11. Corners: LM, 12-2. Saves: Line Mountain 8 (Jenelle Frye); Wyalusing 17 (Pearl O'Conner).