MANDATA — Kyleen Michael gives up almost five inches to Line Mountain teammate Hannah Ruohoniemi, which should make vying for the same rebounds more of a challenge than it is.
Given the want-to Michael has brought to the floor in her first season as a full-time starter at forward, there have been plenty of boards to go around for the Eagles seniors.
"I know she's going to get rebounds over me," Michael said, "but it's OK because I know we're both going to work hard for them."
The 6-foot Ruohoniemi pulled 12 rebounds while Michael ripped 11 during Monday's 45-32 win over visiting East Juniata in a Tri-Valley League cross-division matchup. Michael, however, stood out with six boards and all four of her points during a pivotal 16-1 run that broke a halftime tie and sent Line Mountain back over the .500 mark for the season.
"In the first half, our shots definitely weren't falling," said Michael. "In the second half we were able to get a good run, and I think we got our momentum going. It became easier."
Ruohoniemi scored a game-high 12 points for a double-double, and Brooke Barwick and Sierra Klinger each added eight points as the Eagles improved to 5-4 overall (2-2 TVL). That trio leads the team at nearly 7 points per game, but Michael was Line Mountain's scoring leader through seven games, which included a career-best 15 against Muncy.
Michael split time playing guard and forward last season while often coming off the bench for Line Mountain's first league champion since 2012. This season, she moved inside to focus all of her attention working as an undersized post in a mismatched pair with Ruohoniemi on the low blocks.
"We talked to her in the offseason, with the roster that we have, that we were going to give her a permanent spot," said Eagles coach Ian Lundy. "She's really settled into that role."
Ruohoniemi had five rebounds and the first of her five blocks in the first quarter Monday, but Line Mountain fell behind 10-4 early after East Juniata put together 7-0 run highlighted by a Carolyn Dressler 3-pointer. Dressler's second trey made it 13-7 not two minutes into the second quarter with the Eagles shooting 15% (3-for-20).
Line Mountain pulled even with a series of buckets from Ruohoniemi, Klinger and Kyleigh Masser before the Tigers' Cadee Becker drilled her second 3-pointer of the half.
The 16-all halftime score was more than double by the Eagles in the third quarter. They went on a 10-1 spree over the first four minutes of the period that was reminiscent of so many decisive sequences in last year's 21-win season.
"I think we have our moments, and we kind of have turned into a second-half team," said Michael, who started the run with a follow-up basket. "When we need to, we've been able to come back and pull through."
Ruohoniemi hit a putback ahead of two Michael free throws, and Klinger raced for a layup before Barwick sank a pair from the foul line. Kyleigh Masser and Spieles drained back-to-back 3-pointers for a 32-17 lead with 2:40 to play in the quarter.
"I'd like to say that was all coaching," Lundy said of the run. "We felt we had some good looks in the first half, but didn't make them. We got second-chance opportunities, but didn't make them. I said, if we score we can actually press and do some things. Once we started scoring some in the second half, we did, and our defense played great.
Becker, a junior guard, pumped in her third trey to end the run. She led the Tigers (5-5, 3-2) with 11 points, while classmate Sara Brackbill added seven points and nine boards.
Line Mountain closed the third ahead 34-22, and the Eagles didn't let the margin dip below 10 the rest of the way. They forced eight of the Tigers' 29 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
"Certainly at times tonight we kind of played that type of basketball," Lundy said of his team's successful defense-creates-offense style of a season ago. "We've had some games where we've really struggled to score, and I think it affects overall play. When we are able to score, we can be pretty good."
LINE MOUNTAIN 45, EAST JUNIATA 32
East Juniata (5-5, 3-2) 32
Carolyn Dressler 2 0-0 6, Sara Brackbill 3 1-4 7, Cadee Becker 4 0-0 11, Grace Hibbs 2 2-4 6, Landyn Cramer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-8 32.
3-point goals: Becker 3, Dressler 2.
Did not score: Makaylyn Peters, Emily Kerstetter.
Line Mountain (5-4, 2-2) 45
Sierra Klinger 4 0-0 8, Brooke Barwick 2 4-4 8, Hannah Ruohoniemi 5 1-2 12, Kyleen Michael 1 2-2 4, Liz Spieles 3 0-1 7, Kyleigh Masser 2 1-2 6. Totals 17 8-11 45.
3-point goals: Masser, Ruohoniemi, Spieles.
Did not score: Sophia Coller, Madelyn Brown, Ava Stiely, Kailey Buriak.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;10;6;6;10 — 32
Line Mountain;7;9;18;11 — 45
JV score: Line Mountain 40-25.