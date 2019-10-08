BLOOMSBURG — Didn’t matter what Mother Nature had in store Monday — cold drizzle, steady rain or fleeting downpour — there was no dampening Line Mountain’s enthusiasm to face undefeated Bloomsburg.
“We have been stepping it up a lot these last few games, definitely over how the beginning of the season started,” said Eagles senior Cydney Lahr, “but I think we just really wanted to win.”
Line Mountain’s intensity had the Panthers on their heels from the opening whistle. Though the hosts blocked off the circle well early and generated a few dangerous chances of their own, the Eagles scored midway through the first half and poured it on after halftime for a 4-0 win on the new turf at Panther Stadium.
Bloomsburg, which had allowed just two goals in a string of 10 wins — both in a 3-2 victory at Mifflinburg — surrendered two goals to both Lahr and Cortney Keim. Olivia Smeltz made seven saves for the shutout, getting defensive saves from Emily Baumert and Abby Wolfe.
“It was a team who wanted it a lot more than we did, and they took us to the shed,” said Panthers coach Chuck Baker. “They won every loose ball; they were more aggressive; they played harder in the circle than we did. We played trying not to make a mistake; we played tentative.
“I can accept being out-skilled; I can accept being out-athleticized; (but) I cannot stand being outhustled. That was the tale of the tape right there.”
Line Mountain (6-6) certainly didn’t play like a sub-.500 team. Although, in all fairness, five of the Eagles’ losses were by a total of seven goals to perennial state powers Crestwood, Greenwood, Lake-Lehman, Newport and Selinsgrove.
“The girls have put a lot of hard work in this whole season, and they’ve struggled through those losses,” said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. “We’ve really come together and gotten stronger through those tough games.
On Monday, Fessler used just 13 players from an atypically short roster and kept the energy level high, particularly getting to balls in the midfield and Bloomsburg’s attacking end. Line Mountain gobbled up the Panthers’ long-ball game, and stepped to attackers at all points of the field.
Early on, after Bella Luxardo lifted shots just over the cage on the game’s first two penalty corners, Bloomsburg’s Cassie Slusser played a ball from the left endline across the mouth of the cage to Luxardo. Her point-blank shot was stopped by Smeltz. On a corner moments later, Luxardo whipped a ball from the top right of the circle that Baumert was able to sweep off the line.
“We all came into this game thinking we have to play good defense, we have to score, and we have to get the momentum right away,” said Wolfe. “As the game keeps going, that (momentum) just builds.
Line Mountain’s Laney Yeager, who along with Lahr, had several long carries into the attacking end, had a strong possession sequence to earn the first of five corners over four minutes. The Eagles scored on the second when Ashley Schreffler’s shot from the left post was tracked down and pushed in by Keim.
“We try to stick with plays,” said Lahr, “but when (the ball) goes back and forth around the circle during corners we can’t really control where it is going to go, so we just try to stay ready at all times.”
Credit awareness for two Lahr goals scored fewer than 13 minutes apart in the second half.
Wolfe had a defensive save near the right post on a corner just 106 seconds after halftime, and Line Mountain made it 2-0 almost immediately after.
Schreffler flicked a return pass to corner inserter Wolfe on the right side. She passed to Taylor Rothermel who spun to put the ball on the cage where it found Lahr in front. The goal that made it 3-0 saw Lahr pounce on rebound off Panther goalie Maddy Trivelpiece’s pads.
Keim swept in a ball to convert on the last of Line Mountain’s 11 corners with 5:38 to play.
“People looking at (records) ... are going to see it as an upset,” said Wolfe, “but us, on the other hand, we think we’re just as skilled as them.”
“I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset,” Lahr added. “I just thought that we had more heart into it.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 4, BLOOMSBURG 0
First half
LM-Cortney Keim (Ashley Schreffler), 12:52.
Second half
LM-Cydney Lahr (Taylor Rothermel), 25:45; LM-Lahr (Keim), 13:00; LM-Keim (Brooke Herb), 5:38.
Shots: LM 13-11. Corners: LM 11-8. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Line Mountain 2 (Emily Baumert, Abby Wolfe). Saves: Line Mountain 7 (Olivia Smeltz); Bloomsburg 7 (Maddy Trivelpiece 6, Nadja Hartmann 1).