Now that he’s healthy and his body is better suited for the weight classes he typically competes in, Riley Heim is trying to make his final high school wrestling season a memorable one.
“It’s a sport where you can’t just go and go through the motions and expect to get something out of it,” said Heim, who was introduced to the sport as a first grader. “You actually have to put in the work. What you want to get out of it, you have to put that amount of work into it to get that back out of it.”
While the 18-year-old sports an 8-5 mark thus far — four of his victories have arrived via fall — he swept both of his matches as Line Mountain opened its dual-meet schedule by besting Tri-Valley League adversaries Upper Dauphin and Newport, both close wins for the Eagles.
His come-from-behind 14-12 conquest of Newport’s Mason Huggins sealed a win for the Eagles.
Despite trailing 7-1 after one period and 8-6 following the second — a five-point move at the end of the second period had Heim in it with two minutes to go — Heim ultimately had his hand raised at the end of a bout that clinched the victory.
“Actually, it first started to click right after I got off my back,” Heim said. “I was there trying to fight my way out when I realized that my whole family was there watching, my team was watching, and everyone in that gym was there hoping for me to win.”
Well, success on local wrestling mats, along with the lofty GPA (99.4%) he carries, is why Heim is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
“He’s just a kid that just does everything right,” said Johnson, the Mifflinburg High graduate who roomed with Heim’s father, Ryan, at Bucknell. “Works hard every second that he can, on the mat, off the mat. He’s a kid that’s just going to keep plugging away.
“He went into that match knowing that he had to win. It was clear and simple and he went, ‘OK.’”
Heim has adopted a business-as-usual approach.
“I just see that he’s really maturing and starting to come into his own,” Johnson said. “He’s always been a long, lanky kid and kind of unorthodox. You think of him as like that colt that was just born. He was always sort of wobbly, so long and lanky and now he’s coming into his own. He lifts like crazy, so he’s moving so much better.
“There is a confidence in his wrestling.”
Heim is taking Advanced Placement courses in English, psychology, physics, calculus and economics. He’s also enrolled in computer-aided drafting and design 2, a class that figures into Heim’s plans.
While wrestling likely won’t be part of his future once he moves into his dorm room at Penn State’s University Park campus, that’s because a major in Engineering (he’s leaning toward Mechanical Engineering) will take up much of his available time.
Absorbing courses such as chemistry and both of his AP physics classes just confirmed Heim’s desire to take more science-related coursework.
Heim is president of Line Mountain’s student government and vice president of his class.
Heim volunteered as an after-school tutor at The Refuge in Sunbury until wrestling season began — The Refuge is a non-profit organization that works with youngsters from sixth to 12th grade — and is actively involved in the weekly meetings held by the youth group at his church, Cornerstone Cavalry Fellowship in Augustaville.
His summers also have included working alongside an uncle as they operate the funnel cake stand at the Hickory Corners carnival. And when his grandparents are putting flags in the ground at Zion Stone Valley Church near Hickory Corners, Heim usually is with them as they make way around that congregation’s adjacent cemetery.
Right now, however, Heim’s main focus is finishing his high school career with a flourish.
“Coming into this year, I just wanted to have as successful a season as I could since this year is most likely the last year I’ll ever be wrestling,” Heim said. “I’m really looking forward to postseason, since I’ve really never wrestled postseason.”
His postseason experience consists of only two matches thus far, and he wrestled three weight classes up for those.
“On an individual level, my goal for the postseason is to at least make it out of districts,” Heim said. “If I could make it out of districts, I’d be really happy since it’s (District) 4 and such a challenging area.”