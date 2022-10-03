MANDATA — Junior Carson Cinqmars scored two goals three minute apart late in the first half to lift Line Mountain to a 2-1 victory over Shamokin to snap a 33-game winless streak in boys soccer.
Jayden McKee gave Shamokin (1-12) the lead with 22 minutes left in the opening half.
Cinqmars then tied the game with 12 minutes left in the half, and scored the game-winner with nine minutes left in the half for the Eagles (1-12-1).
Aaron Reiner stopped 16 shots in net for the Eagles. Shamokin outshot Line Mountain 17-4.
It's the Eagles first victory since beating Montgomery, 6-1, on Oct. 17, 2020.
Line Mountain 2, Shamokin 1
First half
S-Jayden McKeen (Nathan Erdman), 22m; LM-Carson Cinqmars, 12m; LM-Cinqmars, 9m.
Shots: S 17-4. Corners: S 4-1. Saves: Line Mountain 16 (Aaron Reiner); Shamokin 4 (Rhyan Henz).