COVE — Calling Line Mountain’s football team gritty, opportunistic and even gutty, fit Brandon Carson’s Eagles rather snugly.
There’s another tag that works, too — listing the Eagles as winners.
Extremely efficient throughout the first half on both sides of the ball, the Eagles needed a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Feese to Tyler Bradley early in the fourth quarter to recapture some momentum. They then fended off surging Susquenita, 28-14, in Tri-Valley League play at Susquenita High School.
“That was huge,” Carson said of the late TD. “Jacob’s not used to throwing the ball quite as much as Evan (Herb), obviously. We had to take some shots, because (the Blackhawks) were really loading up the box.”
One shot paid off — in a number of ways.
Aidan Herb fell on a first-quarter fumble for the Eagles’ first score. A pair of Susquenita fumbles in the second stanza led to Evan Herb’s 35-yard strike to Garret Laudenslager and a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Feese.
Line Mountain was up 22-0 at halftime.
“We played not perfectly in the first half, but we had things go our way as far as some fumbles, obviously,” Carson said. “We got on our own (three times), but they fumbled a couple times that we got on, too. Things just went our way.”
Yet the Eagles (1-1 overall, 1-0 TVL) had to play all of the second half without Evan Herb, who suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand while running the football late in the second quarter. Herb fumbled on the play, but teammate Colton Schwartz fell on it.
On their first two second-half possessions with Feese piloting the attack, Line Mountain ran six plays from scrimmage — all of them quarterback keepers.
What really hurt Line Mountain was a bad snap to Feese in punt formation that Susquenita recovered at the Eagles’ 23. Five plays later, John Stump took a toss sweep around the left corner for a 4-yard score. Stump added a 5-yard TD on an identical play later in the third, slicing Line Mountain’s once-comfortable advantage to 22-14.
On Line Mountain’s next possession, Feese (19 carries, 80 yards) and Beau Keim (13-67) took turns carrying the ball as the Eagles moved the sticks twice. On fourth-and-1 at the Susquenita 30, Feese used second effort to pick up a critical first down. Three plays later — and after just missing Cody Ebersole on second-and-long — Feese feathered a ball toward the goal line that Bradley went up and reeled in for a score that knocked the wind out of Susquenita (1-1, 0-1).
“Too many mistakes,” Susquenita coach Scott Acri lamented. “Last week (in a 21-19 win over ELCO) we kind of got away with some mistakes, got lucky on a couple of mistakes.
“Tonight we didn’t and they capitalized on them.”
Acri’s run-happy Blackhawks put the ball on the ground six times and lost four — three in the opening half.
Yet what it came down to for the opportunistic Eagles was finding a way to put a score on the board by using guts and grit.
“We have a history of not playing well here,” Carson said. “So, for us to play as well as we did was really a positive.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 28, SUSQUENITA 14
Line Mountain 7 15 0 6 — 28
Susquenita 0 0 14 0 — 14
Scoring summary
First quarter
LM-Aidan Herb recovered fumble in end zone (Cameron Smeltz kick)
Second quarter
LM-Garret Laudenslager 35 pass from Evan Herb (Logan Halterman pass from E. Herb)
LM-Jacob Feese 1 run (Smeltz kick)
Third quarter
S-John Stump 4 run (Masyn Miller kick)
S-Stump 5 run (Miller kick)
Fourth quarter
LM-Tyler Bradley 33 pass from Feese (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
LM S
First downs 15 12
Rushing yards 43-158 36-147
Passing yards 103 72
Comp-Att-Int 5-9-0 5-14-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 2-10
Punts-average 4-33.3 2-26.5
Fumbles-lost 5-1 6-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 19-80, TD; Beau Keim 13-67; Aidan Herb 5-15, TD; Evan Herb 3-10; Cameron Smeltz 1-(-4); Team 2-(-10). Susquenita: Russ Amick 9-57; John Stump 10-43, 2 TDs; Austin Kenny 6-26; Gage Kitner 1-11; Antonio Garcia 10-10.
PASSING — Line Mountain: Evan Herb 4-7-0, 70 yds., TD; Jacob Feese 1-2-0, 33 yds.,TD. Susquenita: Antonio Garcia 5-14-0, 72 yds.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Aidan Herb 2-21; Garret Laudenslager 1-35, TD; Tyler Bradley 1-33, TD; Cody Ebersole 1-14. Susquenita: Auric Stine 3-40; Kitner 1-30; Amick 1-2.