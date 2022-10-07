HALIFAX — As he stood in the hallway outside Line Mountain’s home locker room last weekend, still juiced about the overtime victory his team had earned, Eagles junior Chandon Maurer said, "I hope this is the thing that kick-starts us. We need that."
One week later, a grinning Maurer responded to an impromptu query about kick-starts with a sudden and concise response: “This was a good kick-start.” The youngster doing the kick-starting Friday night happens to live in the same Maurer household.
In merely his second varsity start, freshman Kaiden Maurer completed 12 of 16 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown as Line Mountain downed Halifax 43-13 for its second consecutive victory.
Brandon Carson’s club (3-4 overall, 2-1 Mid-Penn Liberty) rolled up 355 yards of offense and cashed in six of their seven possessions.
Ian Bates added 154 rushing yards and three first-half scores as the Eagles built a 27-0 halftime lead. Chandon Maurer and Quinn Dunkelberger tacked on short touchdown runs after the break, while the defense pitched in by posting a safety at the end of the third quarter.
Maurer’s rapid progression — he was 4-of-10 for 49 yards in Line Mountain’s narrow victory over Newport — was just one of the major takeaways from the Eagles’ resounding win.
“Just to be a leader out there,” Kaiden Maurer said of his expanding on-field role. “Just helping everyone out (when we’re) out there.”
“For him to keep putting the ball exactly he should put it and keep his head downfield — even when he’s scrambling around — (was big),” Carson added. “He did a good job just running the offense. I felt really good about his performance tonight.”
While Bates was rushing for 120 first-half yards and touchdowns covering 1, 34 and 8 yards, Maurer completed his first five throws for another 69. He finished the half 8-for-9 for 95 yards.
Oh, he also fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Max Johnson on fourth-and-long for his second career TD pass. Line Mountain was really effective on third and fourth downs, moving the sticks by converting nine of those critical situations.
“I thought we played a pretty complete game,” said Carson, whose Eagles limited Halifax (1-6, 0-4) to 109 total yards. “We played focused. Overall, I thought the kids did exactly what we asked them to do.”
With a Mid-Penn Liberty crown still a possibility — Line Mountain hosts James Buchanan next weekend at Ressler Field — the Eagles stepped off their bus following the relatively short trek down Route 225 and attacked the struggling Wildcats from the start.
Line Mountain gained 12 of its 18 first downs before the break, outgained the Wildcats 240-27, ran off 32 plays to Halifax’s 12, and scored on all four of its first-half possessions.
About the only negative while the front-line players were on the field came on the opening play of the third quarter when the Wildcats' Ashton Carter wheeled 79 yards for a touchdown.
Line Mountain responded with a 12-play march covering 62 yards that was punctuated by Chandon Maurer’s powerful 5-yard blast. Kaiden Maurer’s 10-yard delivery to Johnson — Johnson played really well defensively, too — on fourth-and-4 at the Halifax 19 kept that drive alive.
“Max had a whale of a game,” Carson said. “And then it was nice to see him kind of get rewarded a little bit on offense. He had a couple of really big catches.”
That touchdown pass, of course, was delivered by Kaiden Maurer. The 6-foot-1, 150-pounder seems to get more and more comfortable with each play he runs. Carson said the youngster threw for 300-plus yards and five scores against West Perry in a junior varsity contest just before his debut start against Newport.
“We’ve been going over stuff at practice and it’s getting better,” Kaiden Maurer said.
Guess a kick-start was all Maurer and his Eagles teammates needed.
LINE MOUNTAIN 43, HALIFAX 13
Line Mountain (3-4);14;13;9;7 — 43
Halifax (1-6);0;0;6;7 — 13
First quarter
LM–Ian Bates 1 run (Chase Zerbe kick), 7:45
LM–Bates 34 run (Zerbe kick), 4:17
Second quarter
LM–Max Johnson 16 pass from Kaiden Maurer (kick failed), 7:29
LM–Bates 8 run (Zerbe kick), 0:35
Third quarter
H–Ashton Carter 79 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:45
LM–Chandon Maurer 5 run (Zerbe kick), 4:53
LM–Safety, Cohen Bechtel tackled in end zone, 0:00
Fourth quarter
LM–Quinn Dunkelberger 1 run (Zerbe kick), 7:11
H–Gabriel Viars 13 pass from Teegan Carroll (Landon Klinger kick), 0:30
TEAM STATS
;LM;H
First downs;18;5
Rushing yards;40-201;18-49
Passing yards;154;60
Passing;12-16-0;5-9-1
Punts-average;2-34;3-34.3
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;4-25;3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Ian Bates 23-154, 3TDs; Quinn Dunkelberger 13-45, TD; Chandon Maurer 1-5, TD; Tharon Wagner 1-4; Chase Zerbe 1-0; Kaiden Maurer 1-(minus-7). Halifax: Cohen Bechtel 7-12; Ashton Carter 3-11; Peter Ranck 2-10; Elijah Paul 0-10; Teegan Carroll 3-4; Isaac Miller 3-2.
PASSING — Line Mountain: K.Maurer 12-16-0-154, TD; Halifax: Carroll 5-9-1-60, TD.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: C.Maurer 4-59; Bates 2-34; Max Johnson 2-26, TD; Wagner 1-14; Dunkelberger 2-11; Dalton Schadel 1-10. Halifax: Ranck 3-31; Eric Stoneroad 1-16; Gabriel Viars 1-13, TD.