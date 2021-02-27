The Daily Item
MANDATA — Riley Young scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in a pivotal third quarter that vaulted Line Mountain into the lead in Friday’s win over Millersburg in Tri-Valley League boys basketball.
The host Eagles (5-13 overall, 3-5 TVL) trailed 30-15 at halftime before Young sparked a 21-4 run in the third.
The Indians (13-5, 9-4), who played without scoring leader Christian Bingaman, got 24 points from Tate Etzweiler.
Line Mountain 46, Millersburg 43
Millersburg (13-5, 9-4) 46
Devyn Kintzer 1 2-6 4, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Dyer 2 0-0 4, Nate Dohrman 3 0-0 8, Tate Etzweiler 11 2-2 24. Totals 18 4-8 43.
3-point goals: Dohrman 2, Casner.
Did not score: Dillan Gray, Mason Engle, Nick Lepone, Luke Etzweiler.
Line Mountain (5-13, 3-5) 43
Nick Snyder 2 1-4 5, Riley Young 10 3-4 26, Rhett Klinger 0 2-6 2, Caden Lahr 3 0-2 6, Nick Williams 1 5-8 7. Totals 16 11-24 46.
3-point goals: Young 3.
Did not score: Damien Fritchey, Brady Bingaman, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 10 20 4 9 — 43
Line Mountain 9 6 21 10 — 46
ACAA Tournament
Semifinal
n Northumberland Chr. 71,
Johnstown Christian 44
STATE COLLEGE — David King scored 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, to send the Warriors into the ACAA final.
Northumberland Christian (15-6) will face Blair County Christian (16-3), a 62-50 winner over Juniata Christian in the other semifinal, at 3 p.m today in the champioship game at C3 Sports in State College.
The Warriors led 18-11 after one quarter when King caught fire in the second quarter. He knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 16 points as Northumberland Christian opened up a 43-25 halftime lead.
Luke Snyder added 14 points, and Henry McElroy chipped in 10 points for Northumberland Christian. Drew Taylor had 20 points to lead Johnstown Christian (12-3).
Meadowbrook Christian finished fifth, winning its game over Dubois Christian Schools, 65-32, earlier in the afternoon.
Northumberland Christian 71,
Johnstown Christian 44
Johnstown Christian (12-3) 44
Drew Taylor 6 7-11 20; Daryl Baker 4 0-0 11; Dante Coleman 1 0-4 2; Noah Baker 3 0-0 7; Jacob Huston 0 2-2 2; Ben Ribaric 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-17 44.
3-point goals: D. Baker 3, Taylor, N. Baker.
Did not score: Reilly McKay, Chris Burkley, Jacob Taylor.
Northumberland Christian (15-6) 71
Josh King 1 1-2 3; David King 9 5-7 30; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 3; Luke Snyder 6 2-6 14; Cole Knauss 1 0-0 2; Henry McElroy 3 4-6 10; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2; Justin Ross 0 4-4 4; Ian Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 16-25 71.
3-point goals: D. King 7, Garvin.
Did not score: Donnie Rager, Micah Moyer.
Score by quarters
Johnstown 11 14 7 12 — 44
Northumberland 15 28 11 17 — 71
n Upper Dauphin 66,
East Juniata 42
COCOLAMUS — Nate Wise and Georgi Chinedzi combined for 23 of Upper Dauphin’s 26 third-quarter points as the Trojans turned an eight-point halftime lead into an 18-point lead after three quarters for the Tri-Valley League win.
Wise finished with a game-high 22 points for the Trojans (9-8 overall, 8-4 TVL), which lost to the Tigers last Saturday.
Tanner Barth had 18 points to lead East Juniata (8-10, 7-6).
Upper Dauphin 66,
East Juniata 42
Upper Dauphin (9-8) 66
Grant Stoner 3 0-0 8; Nate Wise 8 2-2 22; Wil Laskowski 5 1-3 11; Max Nestor 1 3-4 5; Jordan Cooper 0 1-2 1; Georgi Chinedzi 8 3-4 19. Totals 24 10-15 66.
3-point goals: Wise 4, Stoner 2.
Did not score: Cris Barba, Christian Snyder.
East Juniata (8-10) 42
Gannon Ryan 1 0-0 3; Tanner Barth 6 3-3 18; Owen Dressler 1 2-3 5; Brody Powell 0 1-2 1; Dylan Wagner 2 2-3 6; Wayne Dressler 3 0-0 7; Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-11 42.
3-point goals: Barth 3, Ryan, O. Dressler, W. Dressler.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Rowan Smith.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 14 14 26 12 — 66
East Juniata 13 7 16 6 — 42