MANDATA — Laney Yeager scored a pair of goals — both with assists from Cydney Lahr — to lead Line Mountain to a 2-0 victory over Shikellamy in nonconference field hockey Thursday.
"They did a lot of good things," Eagles coach Maggie Fessler said of her girls. "It was tough for everyone to adjust to the wind. Communication was limited because they couldn't hear anything."
Yeager scored with a little more than five minutes left in the first half to open the scoring, and added an insurance goal 11:10 into the second half.
"It was nice to score. That's something we've been struggling with," Fessler said.
Olivia Smeltz made six saves for the Eagles (10-8), who now wait to find out their District 4 Class A playoff opponent.
"I feel really good about (the postseason)," Fessler said. "We pretty much know what we need to do. If we execute, I feel good about our chances moving forward."
Kailynn Smith made seven saves for the Braves (8-8-1).
Line Mountain 2, Shikellamy 0
First half
LM-Laney Yeager (Cydney Lahr), 5:04.
Second half
LM-Yeager (Lahr), 18:50.
Shots: LM, 9-6. Corners: LM, 13-7. Saves: Shikellamy 7 (Kailynn Smith); Line Mountain 6 (Olivia Smeltz).
Selinsgrove 12, Milton 0
MILTON — Emily Swineford scored three consecutive goals to open the game, and the senior moved into fourth place on Selinsgrove's all-time list in a HAC-I victory.
Swineford upped her career total to 68 goals, surpassing former Seal and current Penn State starter Lexi Horst (66) for fourth place. Swineford has 193 career points.
The Seals (15-3 overall, 8-0 HAC-I) got a goal and two assists from Katie Bucher, as well as a goal and an assist each from Jessica Alba and Maddie Bucher.
Larissa Shearrer made 38 saves for Milton (0-17-1, 0-8.
Selinsgrove 12, Milton 0
First half
S-Emily Swineford, 24:30; S-Swineford (Olivia Lybarger), 23:04; S-Swineford (Katie Bucher), 20:40; S-Lybarger (K. Bucher), 18:16; S-Rita Aucker (Maddie Bucher), 17:14; S-K. Bucher (Anna Gephart), 14:41; S-Jessica Alba (Marley Showers), 12:07; S-Rachel Martin (Hailey Bingaman), 10:10.
Second half
S-M. Bucher (penalty stroke), 27:11; S-Kelly Wolfe, 21:09; S-Sydney Schmouder (Alba), 14:10; S-Olivia Reichley, 11:52.
Shots: S 50-0. Corners: S 13-0. Saves: Selinsgrove 0 (Mazzie Teats, Riley Batdorf, Lonna Temple); Milton 38 (Larissa Shearer 37).
East Juniata 5, Southern Huntingdon 0
THREE SPRINGS — Karah Goss and Kyli Dowling combined to score five second-half goals as East Juniata capped its season with its fourth consecutive victory in a nonleague game.
"The girls ended the season with a bang," said Tigers coach Harley Straub. "The girls gave it their all this season, and their hard work paid off. This has been a great season, and I am proud to say all four of the seniors either scored or assisted (in Thursday's game)."
Karli Owens, Rylee Shearer, Alyssa Stroup, Lacey Swab and Kaylyn Walters all had assist for East Juniata (4-13-1), which broke a scoreless tie 6 1/2 minutes in the second half and scored three times in 5 1/2 minutes.
East Juniata 5, Southern Huntingdon 0
Second half
EJ-Karah Goss (Rylee Shearer) 23:29; EJ-Goss (Kaylyn Walters) 21:21; EJ-Kyli Dowling (Lacey Swab) 18:00; EJ-Dowling (Karli Owens) 7:47; EJ-Goss (Alyssa Stroup) 5:46.
Shots: EJ 10-0. Corners: EJ 5-0. Saves: East Juniata 0 (Emily Carolus); Southern Huntingdon 5 (Rachel Overcash).
Lewisburg 1, Dallas 0
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg scored in the first half, and Kerstin Koons made it stand up for Lewisburg's fourth consecutive shutout victory to close the regular season.
The Green Dragons (15-2-1), unbeaten in their last 10 games (9-0-1) next play in the District 4 Class A tournament.
Central Columbia 1, Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA — Mea Consentino scored with eight minutes remaining in the first half to lift Central Columbia to the HAC crossover victory.
Mifflinburg (10-8) will next compete in the District 4 Class A tournament.