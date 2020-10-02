Garret Laudenslager summed it up pretty succiently last week before Line Mountain’s opener with Camp Hill.
“We just can’t wait to get out there and hit somebody,” the senior running back/linebacker said.
Unforunately, it took a bit for the Eagles to get on track in a 35-28 loss to the Lions last week.
It was just one of those nights for Line Mountain. They had a chance to knock down one of Camp Hill’s long touchdown passes, and another Camp Hill score came on an outstanding one-handed catch by Cam Ochs. The Eagles outgained the Lions by 150 yards, ran 32 more plays and had 22 first downs — and still lost.
“Hopefully that stuff doesn’t happen again; we did have some mental errors, as well,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “We can’t fault our kids for some of that stuff. It’s just football, sometimes.”
The Eagles get another chance tonight against an old foe in a new league. Line Mountain travels to face Upper Dauphin — a longtime Tri-Valley League foe — for the first time as a Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division contest.
Line Mountain got rolled by last year’s state Class 2A playoff qualifier, 60-8, but did much better in a 37-22 loss the previous season.
“I thought we did a nice job against their offense two years ago,” Carson said. “But we didn’t play well at all in last year’s game.”
The offense Carson is referring to is something teams don’t see often around here. The Trojans run a pistol Wing-T with a lot of hurry-up elements. How different is Upper Dauphin’s offense? The Trojans scored the first touchdown of last year’s PIAA game against the outstanding Southern Columbia defense.
“It’s unbalanced quite a bit, and you can’t huddle (on defense) because you have very little time,” Carson said. “You have to immediately be ready to play.”
It’s not a traditional hurry-up where Upper Dauphin gets right to the line after the ball is set. The Trojans will use a muddle huddle — the players all stand near the line and look for the play call — and rush to the line of scrimmage as soon as they get that play call.
In addition, it’s the Wing-T with a lot more presnap motion than say the type of Wing-T that Shikellamy, Shamokin and Southern Columbia run.
“They want your eyes to follow the motion to get you out of position to hit you with something else,” Carson said. “It really tests the ability of your defense to stay disciplined.”
The best way to defend the Trojans might just be the Line Mountain offense. If the Eagles are able to produce the way they did against the Lions — quarterback Jacob Feese and Laudenslager both finished with more than 100 yards on the ground — time of possession will be Line Mountain’s best friend.