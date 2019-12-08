Line Mountain is hoping to improve on last season’s 7-15 record, which included going 6-10 in the Tri-Valley League.
The Eagles will sport more height up front since 6-foot-3 junior Nick Williams likely will be paired with 6-3 newcomer Riley Young. Young sat out last season with an injury, so we’ll see how quickly he adapts.
Since all-league pick Breven Derk has graduated, getting production from sharpshooting senior Cameren Hunsberger and junior Tyler Bradley will be critical if the Eagles hope to maintain some inside-out floor balance consistently.
What also has the Eagles upbeat is they won more games last season than they did during Steve Kelley’s first three seasons at the helm combined.
“I’m excited to get another year started,” Kelley said.
Upper Dauphin is hoping to win the East, and prevent Halifax from running its string of East Division crowns to four.
With 6-3 senior bookends Macklin Ayers and Sam Kerwin in the paint — Ayers was a unanimous first-team TVL all-star as a junior — the Trojans can physically overwhelm opponents inside. If guards Nate Wise and Maison Grow can knock down a few perimeter shots consistently, that’ll create space inside for the bigs.
The Trojans have a new coach in charge as former Upper Dauphin player Al Laskowski has taken over for Chad Everhart, who spent three seasons at the helm. Laskowski, a former multi-sport standout at UD, has had at least one earlier stint at the end of the Trojans bench.
Halifax, however, isn’t about to quietly surrender its East Division crown — Will Sagle’s Wildcats were a perfect 16-0 last season and were crowned overall champs since the TVL’s postseason tourney was canceled — without putting up a struggle.
Reigning most valuable player Nathan Blasick returns in the middle of the Halifax lineup, but he’ll have some new faces around him since all-league picks Dylan Wells and London Johnson have graduated. With 6-5 sophomore Corey Attivo hopefully ready to go, that will free Blasick to find space and flash more of his productive mid-range game.
Millersburg had a number of veterans depart at graduate — Connor Zimmerman, Jace Lauder and Ryley Novinger — but coach Todd Wingard has handed over the keys to the Indians’ attack to junior lead guard Christian Bingaman.
Bingaman can dial it up from the arc or slash to the hoop. And when the 5-8 youngster dives into the paint, he’s just as likely to give up the ball to frontcourt players such as Aiden Harman, Tate Etzweiler and his cousin, Brant Bingaman.
Juniata opened last season by dropping its first six games, but the Indians closed well, and finished second in the Tri-Valley League’s West Division.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” Juniata coach Al Ream said. “We worked hard in the summer. Hopefully, it’ll pay dividends this season.
“Hopefully, we’ll be in the mix at the end of the season.”
This time around, they might take home the West Division crown.
Buoyed by the return of starters Jamie Bailer, Jacob Condo and Devon Nealman, Ream is hoping junior forwards Jace White and Emmanuel O’Donell can adapt to larger roles quickly as the Indians try to overcome the productivity lost when all-league choice Bryson Clark graduated.
Ream is hoping his club can get out of the gate quickly — much more quickly than the Indians started a season ago — he knows how demanding the TVL can be.
“I see the league as balanced,” Ream said.
As for the rest of the West, Greenwood and East Juniata will hope to pass the Indians. Newport and Susquenita expect to be improved.
Greenwood lost several multi-year starters when all-league selections Luke Myers, Aaron Morder and Andy Loy graduated, so Troy Gantt’s Wildcats will be counting on senior Aaron Bollinger.
Senior Steven Watts logged some minutes off the bench in the Greenwood frontcourt, juniors Tom Pyle, Avery Morder, Mike Strohm and Brennan Miller will see their playing time increase significantly.
One substantial change already has taken place at East Juniata, where Chris Wolfkill moves in as coach after Steve Smith opted to move out after two seasons.
Wolfkill has a pair of potentially explosive scoring threats returning in senior guard Xavier Clement and junior swingman Wayne Dressler.
Third-year coach Justin Hazel hopes Newport can grab a few more victories
Susquenita is just hoping to crack the TVL win column, since the Blackhawks were winless in league play the past two seasons.