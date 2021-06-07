TUNKHANNOCK — It's not that the Line Mountain softball players are superstitious, but it might seem that way.
Facing a four-hour round trip for their first round PIAA Class 2A matchup with Elk Lake at Tunkhannock High School, the school district offered to get the Eagles a charter bus for the trip.
"We took our same school bus. ... 'Dance with what brung ya' they say," Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler said of his team's regular yellow school bus decorated by his team. "It was a long trip, but we were relaxed and ready to go."
The Eagles proved that quickly, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, and Kya Matter scattered five singles as Line Mountain beat Elk Lake, 6-0, in the PIAA first round for the school's first victory in the state softball playoffs.
The Eagles (20-3) will face Brandywine Heights or Penns Valley on Thursday in the quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined. Elk Lake finishes its season at 17-2, and is now 1-17 in its history in the state playoffs.
Line Mountain quickly jumped on top in the opening inning. Matter led off the game with a triple down the right-field line. Brooke Novinger then walked.
Novinger stole second, and the catcher threw the ball into the outfield, allowing Matter to score and Novinger to move to third.
Cassie Laudenslager came to the plate and added an RBI infield single to give Line Mountian a 2-0 lead.
"It was a pretty big deal to score there, especially two runs," Laudenslager said. "I was just trying to put something in play."
The Warriors' plan quickly came together in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Jenna Newhart choked way up on the barrel of the bat, and used the end to flick a ball between the circle and second base for a hit.
The throw back to Matter got away, and Elk Lake had a runner on second with no outs.
"We had no idea what their game plan would be," Matter said. "Not only did we not know anything about them, I don't think any of us had even heard of the school."
However the miscue served as a sort of wake-up call for the Eagles defense.
"We definitely didn't expect anything like that," first baseman Kaely Walshaw said. "We adapted to what they were trying to do. When we saw that play, we got a little nervous, but we also have a lot confidence in our bunt defense."
The error was the only one Line Mountain made in the game, and the Warriors didn't have a successful bunt again until the fifth inning.
"It's something we work on the entire year," Fessler said. "I had all the confidence in our defense."
When Newhart reached second base in the first, she was the only Warrior to reach scoring position in the game. Of Elk Lake's five hits, Newhart's hit to lead off the game was the only one to come with less than two outs.
Matter struck out 14 and didn't walk a hitter. The righty said Elk Lake's approach didn't change her pitch selection much in the circle.
"You try to find something that they will pop up or miss," Matter said. "You just can't let them get those bunts down."
The Warriors struck out three times on foul balls on two-strike bunts. It also meant that Matter had an unusual amount of defensive chances in the circle, recording three assists on bunts as well.
Offensively, the Eagles took advantage of Elk Lake's mistakes. With two outs in the top of the second, Matter singled and Novinger walked. Both moved up on a wild pitch.
Matter scored when a throw back to the pitcher got away, before Laudenslager made it 4-0 with her second RBI single in as many innings.
Elk Lake's best chance to touch Matter for a run came in the bottom of the fifth. Cheyenne Horn had the only bunt hit of the game for the Warriors with two outs.
That brought Newhart to the plate — this time left-handed — to swing away after two seeing-eye infield hits. She hit a sinking liner to left field, that hung in the air enough for Jordan Brezgel to make a running near-shoestring catch to end the inning.
A slim chance to come back got even smaller when the Eagles added two more runs in the sixth. Jaya London singled and Brezgel walked.
They moved up to second and third on Emily Gonsar's groundout.
With two outs and a base open, Elk Lake tried to pitch around — but not intentionally walk — Matter, and she made them play. She hit a pitch off the outside part of the plate to right field, driving in two runs.
"I am a little surprised (when they pitch to me), but I welcome it," Matter said with a laugh. "It was pretty outside, but I knew we needed to get those runners in."
PIAA CLASS 2A
FIRST ROUND
at Tunkhannock High School
LINE MOUNTAIN 6, ELK LAKE 0
Line Mountain;220;002;0 — 6-7-1
Elk Lake;000;000;0 — 0-5-4
Kya Matter and Aspen Walker. Amanda Voll and Layla Weaver.
WP: Matter; LP: Voll.
Line Mountain: Matter, 3-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooke Novinger, 2 runs; Cassie Laudenslager 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Kaely Walshaw, 1-for-4, double.
Elk Lake: Jenna Newhart, 2-for-3.