SELINSGROVE — Aidan Kritzer, Lane Schadel and Mason Leshock put together a strong closing sequence for Line Mountain’s wrestling team in a 38-30 nonleague win over Selinsgrove on Thursday.
The Eagles trailed 27-21 with four matches remaining in the dual. Kritzer posted a 15-0 technical fall at 120 pounds to cut the margin to a point. Schadel and Leshock then followed with consecutive falls to vault Line Mountain into the lead for good.
Nolan Baumert (106 pounds), Ian Coller (145) and Jacob Feese (189) also had pins for the Eagles.
Selinsgrove’s Ryan Gavason (113), Coy Bastian (172) and Ryan Aument (215) won by fall for the Seals.
Line Mountain 38, Selinsgrove 30
145: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Garrett Paradis, 2:47; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) dec. Tucker Teats, 6-3; 160: Cale Bastian (S) dec. Chandon Maurer, 2-0; 172: Coy Bastian (S) pinned Cale King, 2:57; 189: Jacob Feese (LM) pinned Steven Miller, 1:50; 215: Ryan Aument (S) pinned Dominick Bridi, 3:12; 285: Nate Schon (S) won by forfeit; 106: Nolan Baumert (LM) pinned Blake Rising, 1:21; 113: Ryan Gavason (S) pinned Brody Long, 0:44; 120: Aidan Kritzer (LM) tech. fall Leo Martinez, 15-0 (4:26); 126: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Thomas Strouse, 4:48; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Aiden Gaugler, 2:48; 138: Sylvan Martin (S) dec. Max Bingaman, 7-0.