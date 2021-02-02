MANDATA — In its maiden voyage, the Mahanoy Joint wrestling team finished with one win and 11 losses.
The coach for that 1957-58 season, Richard Bingaman, changed sports, taking over the Bruins’ basketball team.
The program has come a long way since that initial season, surpassing the 700 dual win milestone late last month.
His successor, Barry Beilharz, had wrestled two years each for Muncy High School and Bloomsburg State College (now University), all for the late Russ Houk before a shoulder injury ended his competitive career. However, it didn’t end his wrestling career.
Right out of Bloomsburg, Beilharz was hired to take over the fledgling program at Mahanoy Joint, which later merged with Trevorton to become Line Mountain.
Despite the odds, Beilharz, like most great wrestlers, was not hurting for confidence.
He recalled that when he was hired, then high school principal Warren Hassinger asked him, “What is your goal? You have to have a goal.”
Beilharz’s reply: “To build a program than be competitive and take the glory away from Shamokin.”
Shamokin, which also would merge with Coal Township to become Shamokin Area, was one of the top programs in the state. In the one-and-done days of the postseason, the Purple Demons won nine individual state titles or silver medals in the state championships between 1958 and 1968.
But when did Beilharz, now 83, know his team had arrived?
“It did take a long time, but I did get a kid who beat (Shamokin’s) “Hoagie” Herrold,” Beilharz said. “He was like a barn.”
Indeed, the late legendary football and wrestling star, William “Hoagie” Herrold, stood 6-foot-5, and weighed, conservatively, 380 pounds.
Beilharz also said one of his Mahanoy Joint wrestlers, Dale Wolfe — who won the District 4 title in 1965 — was one of those guys who constantly beat the best. He said Wolfe upset a wrestler from West Snyder, and the next week another great wrestler from Hughesville. The following week, Wolfe was sick and wrestled with a 102-degree temperature, and lost to someone who won a state title the next week.
The reputation of the small school in southern Northumberland County was growing.
“We had that gym packed,” said Beilharz, who to this day owns the only unbeaten season in school history (14-0 in 1965-66).
“That year, we wrestled Williamsport and Bloomsburg, and the fire marshal would have closed it down if he was there,” Beilharz said. “People kept coming in and the ticket sellers kept selling tickets. They had to put people in the auditorium and show it on closed-circuit TV.”
Beilharz was assisted by the late Phil Lockcuff until the future Hall of Fame coach left for Shikellamy where he started the junior program and then succeeded the late Larry Sinibaldi as varsity coach. High school art teacher, the late Don Levan replaced Lockcuff and the late George Herman was also on the staff.
Beilharz had the ball started, going 71-43-2 in 12 seasons before resigning to become the high school principal. His successor, Paul Stehman took the program to new heights, becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach (169-121-3 in 12 seasons).
Eight other coaches, including current mentor Chuck Johnson kept it rolling like a snowball downhill. On Jan. 20, Line Mountain picked up the 700th win in school history by defeating Tri-Valley League foe Juniata 65-6.
On Saturday, in the Eagles’ duals tournament, Johnson picked up his 100th win at Line Mountain (he previously coached two years in North Carolina).
Line Mountain is the 41st program to reach 700 wins. Since then, the Eagles have gone 11-0 and the all-time record stands at 711-399-6.
In the days before state team tournaments, Line Mountain won four state titles in the state individual tournaments and another time finished second by one-half point.
“We did very well in the 90s,” said former Line Mountain coach Lon Balum (37-8 in two seasons).
“The whole team from top to bottom was above average with a few state quality wrestlers,” he said. “They didn’t have team states, but I think those teams were better dual meet teams.”
The Eagles have also won 11 individual state golds and 59 individual District 4 titles, which is tied with Shikellamy for second behind Benton (62).
Mike Martz — a former state medalist for the Eagles, who was 111-27 in his career — was the coach for 97 of the wins. He was in the chair for both the 500th and 600th wins. Stehman coached the Eagles to wins No. 100 and 200. His successor, Dennis Erdman, landed No. 300 and former Warrior Run state champ Chris Cooper, a four-time PIAA medalist, led them to the 400th in the 1998-99 season. Also contributing to the total were Phil Knapp (31-14 in 2004 and 2005) and Josh Mangle (7-8 in 2000).
Martz — whose great-uncle, Richard, a member of the first team, and father, Don, also wrestled for the school — said: “I had a lot of respect for Paul Stehman, who was the head coach when I was in elementary, and then Dennis and Bryan Buddock through junior high. Having those three guys to look up to was amazing.”
Erdman and Buddock both coached the junior high, and eventually took over the varsity. Erdman succeeded Stehman and his teams went 85-15-1 from 1988 through 1992, and Buddock followed him and went 68-19 the next five years.
Martz said one of the reasons for the program’s long run of success has been that so many former wrestlers have come in and helped behind the scenes, including Mike Klinger, whose son Collin is one of the school’s 26 100-bout winners.
“He was very involved and there was a lot of stability there with people behind the seasons," Martz said. "Dennis Erdman was an assistant for a long time before he became a head coach, and there were a lot of things behind the scenes that man did for the program over the years."
Stehman said one of things that helped the program grow was starting the junior high program, and then putting Erdman in place to coach those young wrestlers.
“You always want to take your best man and put him down there,” Stehman said. “That’s how you build a program.”
In addition to Erdman, Stehman was also assisted by Bryan Balavage.
Martz recalled that Erdman told him something similar when he began coaching.
“Dennis said, ‘You want your best technician working with the junior high,'” Martz said.
Martz also said that Johnson, who wrestled at Mifflinburg High School and Bucknell University, has been involved with the program for 17 of the last 20 years, and he is also a great technician.
“There have been many people over the years that have contributed to the continued success of Line Mountain wrestling," Erdman said. "Paul Stehman was the biggest factor in motivating the students and parents to get involved with their sons.”
Erdman recalled having more than 100 wrestlers in the elementary program in the early years.
“It built tremendous enthusiasm within our community,” he said.
He said George Cashner started the first booster club, and local businessman Fred Meckley funded the building of the junior high wrestling room in Trevorton.
“Prior to that, we had to move all the tables in the middle school cafeteria after school to roll out the mat to practice,” Erdman said. “Only problem was, there was a steel pole in the center of the cafeteria so we couldn’t ever practice on a full mat. When I took our junior high wrestlers to their first open tournament, they had never wrestled or practiced inside of a full circle.
“Needless to say, we all went home early."
Erdman agreed that the biggest factor in Line Mountain’s success was the parental involvement with their children.
“Those parents and their children have great memories of time spent doing something positive together as a family,” he said.
Erdman points to several highlights from his tenure, starting with a match between the Eagles and rival Shikellamy which was moved to Shamokin Area because of the large crowd. Even at that, there was a standing-room-only crowd.
“Shik fans were singing ‘Dennis Erdman had a farm, E-I-E-I-O,'" he said, “and the farmers beat Shik.”
He added that no other school in the area beat Shikellamy that year, including state-ranked Danville, Mifflinburg and North Schuylkill.
Erdman also recalled that in 1990, Line Mountain, Danville and Mifflinburg, all competed in the same sectional tournament. All were ranked among the top Class 2A dual meet teams in the state.
Erdman also noted that Line Mountain wrestled at North Schuylkill when Sports Illustrated was on hand to cover it after then-coach Joe Cesari had been named National Coach of the Year.
Balum said that when he arrived on the scene from Potter County, Stehman and Erdman had set some goals of reaching high levels with the program.
“Wrestling is a family sport, and everyone gets involved to run the tournaments and they get there early and stay late," Balum said. "Moms and dads and older brothers and sisters help throughout the season.”
Balum, whose son Kellon won a school-record 170 matches and two state titles, added that there have been a lot of familiar family names on the teams, with sons whose fathers wrestled.
Balum believes that the continuing desire for learning, including introducing the Granby system to the program was instrumental in the success.
”We were all on the same page, from elementary to junior high to the high school, and they knew the drills,” Balum said.
Johnson said the coaches knew coming into the season they needed only six wins to hit 700.
“(Assistant coach) Josh Phillips takes care of our records, and he keeps me informed,” he said.
But when the pandemic delayed the season and many meets were canceled, the main concern was trying to make sure that two of their senior wrestlers would get their chance at 100 career wins.
Ian Coller reached the milestone last week and is now at 112 wins, and Jacob Feese has 95 wins.
“We didn’t know if we were going to be able to wrestle or how we were going to do things, so we were concerned with that,” Johnson said. “We can get the 700th the following year, but they are seniors, so they don’t have next year."
Johnson’s journey at Line Mountain was the result of conversations with three former Bucknell University roommates, all Line Mountain standouts.
“What brought me there was three college roommates, Ryan Heim, Ty Rothermel and Bobby Renn. I heard about the job and them speaking up for me helped me get hired,” he said.
It was certainly a good hire for Johnson as well as the program.