TREVORTON — As a basketball player, Kaden Derck knows that in some games he can be on fire, and most of his shots hit nothing but the bottom of the net.
As a newcomer to motorsports, the rookie go-kart racer also knows that one day you are the winner and the next day you might crash out.
As a driver, he has experienced both.
“I picked up my first win in my first race, but I really didn’t expect it at all,” said the 15-year-old son of Mike and Abby Derck, of Trevorton.
The 6-foot-1-inch Derck, who plays guard and center for Line Mountain, won his first race in his debut a month ago at Selinsgrove Raceway Park, then watched as the next four events got rained out.
“It doesn’t rain all week, then it rains on Friday night,” he lamented.
Things got worse before they got better. In his first trip to Penns Creek Raceway, he never made it to the checkered flag.
“That’s a tricky track,” he said.
“I hit the wall with two laps to go,” Derck said of the trip to western Snyder County. “It was a hard hit, but I got back in and I was ready to go.”
It was less than pleasant for his mom and sister, who witnessed the crash.
Abby said, “Being a ‘boy mom,’ you get used to bumps and bruises — but that was scary.
“He jumped back in the kart pretty quickly, so I knew it wasn’t too serious, but I definitely needed some time to calm down after I made sure he was OK.’’
Abby said that Kaden’s sister, Bri Adams, who was sitting with her, took it harder.
“They are so close, and she was really upset. Once we got back to the pit and he was joking around, we were able to relax a little bit,” Abby said. “I know it’s a part of racing, but I am not looking forward to going through that again.’’
The month-long layoff didn’t bother Kaden when his team returned to Selinsgrove last Friday night. After waiting out more than an hour rain delay (of course), the skies cleared, and Kaden drove both of his karts to victory in two classes: Predator 375 and Predator 410 (for racers age 15 and older).
‘Just want to get better’
Kaden’s father, a three-sport standout at Line Mountain, said he was not a follower of motorsports until his son became involved. Now he attends the races, and helps Kaden with the kart.
As does Abby, who played high school softball and basketball at Line Mountain, as well as soccer when she was younger.
“For the most part I used to follow NASCAR some, and I tried to follow sprint cars so that I would know what Kaden was talking about but that was it,” Abby said.
Kaden, an avid fan of 410 sprints, has the same number (39) as his favorite driver, Anthony Macri, the winningest driver in the nation in 2022. Kayden wears a Macri T-shirt underneath his racing jacket. Earlier this week, veteran driver Lance Dewease, of Fayetteville, took the seat in the Macri sprinter.
Although he considers the SRP win his first, Kayden technically won his first two at Seven Stars Speedway in Millerstown.
“I was the only one in my class, so I won automatically,” he said. “Then in the other one I went out quickest in time trials, but it started raining and the feature was called off. So I was declared the winner.”
Kaden’s appetite for racing came about from his future brother-in-law, Tyler Dunn, who took him to watch races at Port Royal and Selinsgrove speedways for the last few years. Dunn is Bri’s fiancé, and he helps on the ESP Concrete Pumping race team of Sweet Valley. The drivers are Quinn Roberts and Jayden Remensnyder of Benton.
“Last year, I really got into it, and I started loving it more and more and wanted to do it,” said Kaden. “Watching them do it makes want to get into it.’’
When he won that first race at Selinsgrove, “I just loved it even more. I wanted to keep going.”
His goals as a newcomer are simple: “I just want to get better,” he said.
He would like to get the chance to compete later this year in a go-kart race at Port Royal Speedway, where the track has not run karts since 1995.
“I’d like to get a bigger engine because they don’t race with these small engines, and I would like to race that, just for the experience, (more than) for a win,” he said.
The 410s are a gigantic step and he knows he has a lot of work to do if he wants to get there.
“I don’t know if I’m ready for that much high speed but I will start with the slower speed stuff and work up,” he added.
But a micro is a possibility.
“My mom works with someone who actually has a micro sprint and she was talking about me to him. I’d like to get an engine for it and possibly race it,” Kaden said.
“I would like to get into micro sprints eventually but probably not this year.”
Support team is deep
As a kart racer, Derck likes the bigger tracks, such as Shellhammers Dirt Track, in Leesport, and a track in Myerstown.
He did get a new experience the previous week when, because of another rainout at SRP, he competed in his only daytime race, at Seven Stars.
Kaden got his kart from veteran racer Tyson Thomas, of Selinsgrove, who has helped him and set the kart up for him.
In addition to his parents, and Dunn and Thomas, Kaden said the others who have helped him are Chris Trawitz, of Middleburg, and Line Mountain students Ivan Lenig, of Shamokin, and J.D. Brightbill, of Herndon.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have good people around me, and all the support,” Kaden said.
The point standings at SRP have not yet been available this season, but Kaden said he would like to win some trophies for track championships.
Kaden’s only sports now are basketball and racing.
If he could only do one?
After a long pause, he said, “I don’t know. I would have to think about it. I have been with basketball my whole life, but I would probably have to pick racing.”
But Kaden, who saw some varsity basketball action as a freshman, added, “I’m glad I don’t have to choose.”