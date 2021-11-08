Teague Hoffman stood in the stands high above the field at Selinsgrove’s Bolig Memorial Stadium, wanting so much to be a part of the action she was recording.
It was two years ago, and the then-sophomore was sidelined by an injury and relegated to operating the Line Mountain video camera during the district field hockey playoffs.
That wasn’t at all what she envisioned for herself following a breakout freshman season in which she finished third on the team in scoring. However, the labral tear in her hip that delayed her promising career also threatened to derail it entirely if she couldn’t come to grips with it.
“My freshman year ... that was my peak, I would say, in high school. I was the only one who lettered out of my freshman class, so it made me feel really accomplished,” she said. “After that (injury), it kind of just set me back a little bit ... I would say more so emotionally. I knew I could physically do it, that I could physically push through it, but it just really bothered me that I wasn’t as good as I was my freshman year.”
Hoffman had surgery last November, then beat the recovery timetable by a month, dedicating herself to the rehabilitation and maintenance needed to play a full senior season. She is currently second on the Eagles in both goals (nine) and points (22) behind fellow senior Laney Yeager. Hoffman closed the season with a flourish, scoring five times over the last five games, including her second multi-goal effort of the year.
“What obstacle hasn’t that kid faced at this point?” said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler. “So glad for her.”
“I think it’s awesome,” said junior mid Alana Martz. “She works so hard in the trainer’s room to be able to come back and play hockey with us. She’s played with us since we were in, like, first, second grade.
“I’m glad that she recovered.”
The Eagles (9-10-1) returned to the District 4 championship game this season for the first time since 2017 when they won the second of consecutive Class A titles. Today, they travel to play Palmerton (17-5-1) — which won its first District 11 crown since 1983 — in the first round of the state tournament at 6 p.m.
If Line Mountain wins today, the potential exists for a semifinal matchup with Tri-Valley League rival Greenwood on Saturday.
Hoffman arrived on the Valley field hockey scene with a bang. Three of them, actually. She recorded a hat trick in her third varsity game, and finished her freshman season with six goals and 14 points, both totals ranking third behind Cydney Lahr and Sam Snyder on a upperclassmen-heavy Eagles squad.
When she tore the labrum in her hip running sprints, it sidelined her that sophomore season. The hip is a ball-and-socket joint, with the soft tissue that covers the socket (labrum) allowing the ball to move smoothly within the socket. The labrum serves as a seal that keeps the two bones together without touching, unless it is ruptured or torn.
Hoffman’s injury prevented her from playing in 2019, and, despite giving it time to heal on its own, she didn’t feel like herself on the field last year.
“I was going through a tough time where I couldn’t score any goals,” said Hoffman, who scored twice in a pandemic-shortened junior season. “Last year I got surgery in November, and I was cleared in five months. It’s about a six-to-nine-month recovery. Once I started to see that I could run again — I had two steroid shots and I was ready to go (this season) — I felt a lot better.”
Hoffman scored two goals in the second game of the year. She totaled four goals and four assists by the season’s 14th game, then posted a hat trick against Shikellamy to surpass her freshman year numbers. Her production, along with Yeager (34 points) and fellow senior Terri Reichard (18), helped the Eagles overcome the 2020 slump in which the team scored just 16 goals in 13 games.
“She really emphasized at the beginning of the season that she didn’t want me to view her as an injured player. She just wanted to be a player,” said Fessler. “So the whole season she basically has been fighting through it. Really, she has not been coming out of the game too often, (and) you don’t really notice a difference. She’s really figured out how to play to her strong suits and allow herself to stay in the game for longer, and help us capitalize on scoring opportunities.”
“It makes me feel really good inside,” Hoffman said, “knowing that I feel like I’m in that freshman year again.”